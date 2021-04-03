Notes on Paul Wight and Triple H

– New AEW signee and former WWE champion Paul Wight recently appeared on fellow AEW star Miro’s Twitch channel to discuss all things wrestling, including how Wight has been providing voice-over for the upcoming “Fast and the Furious cartoon.

This past year, I’ve been doing voice-overs for the Fast & Furious cartoon. That’s been my little side project. I’m one of the main characters in the new Fast & Furious cartoon. The character is a bounty hunter who always gets his man. I end up mentoring a couple of Fast & Furious kids. It’s coming out real soon. I have tremendous hair as the character.

– While speaking on a recent conference call to hype up NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver, Triple H spoke about the comments Undertaker made when talking with Joe Rogan. He said “His comments and his intention are always with the best of intent, or desire, to improve and I do believe he has a wealth of knowledge, that if he speaks… you know, there’s certain guys in the business that if they speak, they’ve been around a long time, seen a lot of things, and they’ve earned the right to, if they speak, you listen and you take the point of view, and you work with it. He’s one of those guys, for sure.”