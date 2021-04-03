Kurt Angle Says Chris Benoit Was ‘Above Everybody’

During The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Hero briefly spoke about Benoit. He praised the Wolverine for being one of the best ever as he said that the former WWE Champion was “above everybody” in terms of pro wrestling ability.

“Number one. Yes. He is above everybody. If you’re talking about just in-ring, performing, as a technician, a wrestler, a performer, Chris Benoit is at the top. He is #1 on the chart, always will be. I never faced a guy that intense, that technically sound, and that explosive in my life. He is, without a doubt, the best in-ring performer I’ve ever been in the ring with.”