Giant pirate ship being constructed as part of the WrestleMania stage

A giant pirate ship is being constructed inside the Raymond James Stadium to serve as the backdrop for the WrestleMania 37 stage.

Construction of the massive structure started a few days ago as WWE took over the facility to prepare for the two-night WrestleMania. A drone flown over the stadium gave a glimpse of what’s coming, showing the pirate ship, with three huge masts, already in place.

The structure surrounding the ring is also in place with the usual steel pillars occupying each corner which will serve as support for the video screens, lights, and sound system. Unfortunately, they will also block the view of those who are seated exactly opposite them.

You can see the video, which was posted on r/SquaredCircle, below.