Faye Jackson Retires from Pro Wrestling

Faye Jackson, who wrestled for Ring of Honor, Game Changer Wrestling, Beyond Wrestling, and others has announced that she will be stepping away from wrestling following WrestleMania week.

Jackson took to Twitter to explain that she recently suffered a dislocated elbow during a match, which forced her to have to pull out of her bookings for WrestleMania week events.

“I know I’ve been quiet the last few days so here’s an update,” Jackson wrote. “I dislocated my elbow in a match on Sunday that will take while to heal. So I have to pull out of all shows I was booked for Mania weekend. The Grey Sweatpants Battle Royal will still continue and I will be there. Please buy tickets, buy the stream and Support Real Hot Girl Sh-t! Support For The Culture! Support Ladies Night Out! Continue to donate to the boys and to Planned Parenthood!”

“I’ve told close friends and now I’m making it officially public. After Tampa I am stepping away from wrestling for good. I want to thank everyone that has ever been a fan of Faye Jackson. Y’all gave me inspiration to do something I never thought I could do. I hope somehow I made an impact on professional wrestling. Now it’s time for me to take a bow. So come party with me in Tampa and make lasting memories!”

Jackson started her wrestling career back in 2014.