Christian Cage Says Edge Was Complimentary Of His First AEW Match

AEW superstar and former WWE heavyweight champion Christian Cage recently spoke with ET Canada about his first matchup back after 7 years, which took place on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite where he defeated SCU’s Frankie Kazarian. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he felt great being back in the ring:

It felt great to get back in there. Honestly, it was a little surreal. I had to kind of pinch myself right before I went out there. I stepped through those ropes and I kissed the ring. And that was kind of a symbol of like taking back what I had lost seven years ago. And it was like coming home.

Gives himself a B-plus in terms of performance:

As soon as I stepped foot to those ropes, it all comes back. No matter how much training you put in, nothing can replicate getting in there and doing it for real. So it was a real test and it was a test against myself and against Frankie and against all these factors of coming back after such a long layoff. But I am always my toughest critic, so I will grade myself a B-plus.

Says Edge also saw his match and was complimentary:

Yeah, I did, actually. So he’s actually staying at my house. Yeah, because obviously Smackdown and Raw are here in Tampa so we watched it together. He was very happy for me and was very complimentary of it. And of course, we always both kind of nitpick and give each other constructive criticism and those sorts of things. But I think, for the most part, he felt the same way that I did. I don’t think it could have gone better for the first one back.