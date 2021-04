Smackdown did 2,036,000 viewers in the overnight numbers last night, up 6,000 viewers from last week’s fast rating. Last week, the show ended with 2,191,000 viewers when Monday’s final number came in.

The first hour started with 1,963,000 viewers and then rose to 2,109,000 viewers for the second hour. The show was #2 in 18-34 with 0.3, #2 in 18-49 with 0.5, and #4 in 25-54 with 0.65 ratings respectively.

