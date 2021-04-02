WWE To Report Q1 2021 Financial Results Next Month

WWE has announced the date of their Q1 2021 financial results reporting. The company announced that they will report their results for the quarter on April 22nd after the market closes, with the traditional conference call taking place starting at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT.

You can see the full announcement below:

WWE® to Report First Quarter 2021 Results

WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, April 22, 2021 after the close of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer, Kristina Salen, will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 5041109). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on April 22, 2021 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.