WrestleMania Week schedule for the WWE Network

Peacock has announced a loaded schedule of programming for WrestleMania 37 Week on the WWE Network.

The schedule will feature a new Making WWE documentary on set designer Jason Robinson. There will also be a new WWE Chronicle documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Edge, new Best Of compilations for WrestleMania, the WWE NXT UK Prelude special, the Broken Skull Sessions interview with AEW star Chris Jericho and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, plus more.

The WWE Network will also add new non-WWE indie content during WrestleMania Weekend. EVOLVE 8, ICW Fight Club 167, wXw’s We Love Wrestling #6, and PROGRESS Chapter 108 will be added on Saturday.

Peacock has also confirmed that the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies will begin airing at 8pm ET on Tuesday, April 6. The NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Kickoff pre-shows have been confirmed to air for one-hour beginning at 7pm ET on Night One and Night Two, while the WrestleMania 37 Kickoff pre-shows have been confirmed to air for one-hour at 7pm ET on both nights. A Watch Along special will also air during Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 37 Week and remember to join us for full coverage all through the week. Below is the full schedule issued to us today by Peacock: