Triple H turns down match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania

Speaking with the press ahead of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, Triple H revealed that AJ Styles did ask him for a match at WrestleMania this year but he did not have the time to get in “Mania shape” this time around.

Triple H said that he would have loved to square up with Styles but his corporate job doesn’t leave him much time to prepare, saying that staying in shape and getting ready for a WrestleMania match are completely different.

He mentioned how Ric Flair keeps telling him that he needs to lace up his boots again and he would love to do it but there’s simply is not enough time and is too busy right now. This will be the second WrestleMania in a row that Triple H is not involved in ring-wise.

AJ Styles used the same tactic for getting a match against The Undertaker last year, initiating the dialogue and straight up asking the Deadman for one more match.