LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package looking back at last week’s post-Fastlane episode where Adam Pearce changed the WWE Universal Title match at WrestleMania 37.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and the big Triple Threat at Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

– We go to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a loud mixed reaction as the pyro goes off on the stage. Edge rushes the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

