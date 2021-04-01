Video: Brian Kendrick on working backstage for WWE

Veteran pro wrestler The Brian Kendrick was recently profiled by the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel. You can see the video below.

The video was shot back on October 28, 2020. This is the last night Kendrick wrestled a match for WWE. The October 30 edition of WWE 205 Live, taped on October 28, saw Kendrick team with Mansoor to defeat Ever-Rise in tag team action. Before that he had three 205 Live singles losses – to Mansoor, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

It was then reported in November of last year that Kendrick had been working behind-the-scenes as a producer for the WWE NXT brand, which made sense because he was already at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Wednesday nights for the 205 Live tapings. Kendrick talked about producing in the video below and indicated that he may be retired from the ring.

“Initially the idea of producing seemed like it was just a good… if retirement plan is the right thing… but like the next best thing to wrestling,” Kendrick said. “But it turns out, it’s just as rewarding in different ways.

“So, yeah, I love every bit of it. It’s a whole new way of looking at wrestling for me. So, to me I welcome the challenge, and if I get to produce four matches and wrestle twice in one night I will do it. So yeah, I am pumped.”

Kendrick continued and said he’s really excited about getting the chance to produce in WWE for the longterm.

“Getting this opportunity to help train a little bit, to do some producing, it was something that I figured I’d fall back on when my days were done wrestling,” Kendrick said. “You know, if I was lucky enough to get that opportunity, and I figured it to be the next best thing besides wrestling, but I didn’t realize how much I would enjoy it. To work with these young ladies and men, to see them go out up there and pour their heart and soul, and use their athletic ability.

“I get to participate without taking any of the bumps, which is really nice because, you know, this stuff does take a toll. To see them go out there and do a good job, and come back and be excited about what they just did… I kind of get to live vicariously through them, and yeah, it’s got me really excited about hopefully getting to do this longterm.”

It was reported back in late February that Kendrick had been promoted from NXT to now helping to produce the SmackDown brand each week.

Kendrick previously worked behind-the-scenes for the company as a trainer from 2014 to 2016. He also runs the Santino Bros Wrestling Academy in California, which has helped train several wrestlers over the years, including Ronda Rousey.

Kendrick first signed with WWE as a developmental talent in 2000, and has had multiple stints with the company since then. He returned in December 2014 for a tryout as a trainer, and that led to a TV return on NXT. He then did some training for the company, and appeared on Total Divas. He was brought back to the ring for the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in the summer of 2016, and has been with the company since then as he was brought to RAW for the launch of the cruiserweight division, which led to 205 Live. Kendrick has also worked NXT and NXT UK matches in this most recent run, plus two of the big events in Saudi Arabia. He is a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, a one-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion, and a one-time Impact X Division Champion.

The video also features Swerve and Mansoor talking about Kendrick, his influence, and more. You can see the full mini-doc below: