Tay Conti Celebrates Wrestling Anniversary

Apr 1, 2021 - by James Walsh

Tay Conti note on Twitter that today is the anniversary of her first match ever.

She wrote:

“April 1, 2017 I had my first match ever. 4 years since I felt in love with professional wrestling & decided to dedicate my life to that. I’m extremely grateful for every opportunity I get. I have a long way to go & I’m super excited about it !!! IT’S ALL ABOUT THE JOURNEY.”

