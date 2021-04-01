Tay Conti Celebrates Wrestling Anniversary
Tay Conti note on Twitter that today is the anniversary of her first match ever.
She wrote:
“April 1, 2017 I had my first match ever. 4 years since I felt in love with professional wrestling & decided to dedicate my life to that. I’m extremely grateful for every opportunity I get. I have a long way to go & I’m super excited about it !!! IT’S ALL ABOUT THE JOURNEY.”
April 1, 2017 I had my first match ever. 4 years since I felt in love with professional wrestling & decided to dedicate my life to that. I’m extremely grateful for every opportunity I get. I have a long way to go & I’m super excited about it !!! IT’S ALL ABOUT THE JOURNEY ❤️
— TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) April 1, 2021