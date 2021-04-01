Sasha Banks says she’s main eventing night one of WrestleMania 37

In a video she recorded for Germany WWE television distributor ProSieben MAXX, Smackdown Women’s champion Sasha Banks said that she’s main eventing night one of WrestleMania 37.

“What is good WWE Universe in Germany? This is the Legit Boss Sasha Banks, aka the Smackdown Women’s champion and I’m so excited for WrestleMania 37 where I will be main eventing on day one,” Banks said as she promoted the show for ProSieben.

If that is official remains to be seen as WWE has not announced anything but over the past several days there has been an online campaign to have Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair to main event night one of WrestleMania with fans using the hash tag #BanksVsBelairMainEvent.

Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair became the first women to main event WrestleMania two years ago in New Jersey and if Banks and Belair manage to follow suit, they will become the first African American women to do so.

Hört auf @SashaBanksWWE und macht euch bereit für die WrestleMania Week auf @ProSiebenMAXX! ✨ Vom 3.-9. April gibt es jeden Abend eine #WrestleMania der vergangenen Jahre! 🤩 #maxxMANIA pic.twitter.com/p8BXKBFS4q — WWE Deutschland (@WWEDeutschland) March 31, 2021











