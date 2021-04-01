Paige Says She Nearly Missed Her WWE NXT Title Win

Paige was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, she recalled how she nearly missed out on winning her first WWE NXT Women’s Title because of medical clearance.

“First of all, I want to talk about just for one second the day that I won the NXT Women’s Championship for the first time, I was actually cleared that day to wrestle. I nearly missed it because I had a dermoid cyst on my ovary that I had to have surgery to remove, [Triple H] literally cleared me that day, he was like, ‘If you can do ‘this, this, this and this’ the doctor says it’s OK and yes you can wrestle, but we can’t let you do ‘this’. I was like, ‘Oh my God I nearly missed that opportunity!’” Paige exclaimed. “Can you imagine if I wasn’t cleared?”