Kris Statlander returns on Dynamite after eight months injured

Kris Statlander, who has been out of action for eight months, made her return on Dynamite last night to help Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor beat Miro and Kip Sabian in the main event of the show.

Statlander was hiding inside a claw machine and after Penelope Ford attacked Cassidy, Statlander came out of the machine and slammed the plexiglass into Ford’s face. She then hit a fisherman buster from the apron and through an air hockey table which was at ringside for a very impressive visual.

The 25-year-old tore her ACL during an episode of Dynamite in June when she teamed up with Hikaru Shida to take on Penelope Ford and Nyla Rose. She underwent successful surgery to repair the high grade tear a month later.

You can see her return below.