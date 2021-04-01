Hogan puts over Titus O’Neil’s community work in Tampa Bay area

Appearing on After The Bell with Corey Graves, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan praised his fellow WrestleMania co-host Titus O’Neil for his charity and community work in the Tampa area.

Hogan said that he saw Titus’ work first-hand when he started working with the Boys Club again through WWE, noting that there’s no agenda behind Titus’ work and that he really cares about the kids. “This brother is for real,” Hogan said.

Hulk added that Titus is involved in every aspect of making life in Tampa Bay better and he does it 24/7. “He’s not messing around, he works with the community, he works with the town…for me to live here and see the local news and see the stuff that he does…it’s just amazing,” he continued. The Hulkster said he wished there were 10,000 more of Titus O’Neil because the world would be in a better place than it is.

The two had a rocky relationship since Hogan was outed in those videos where he made several racist remarks years ago but it looks like Titus has given Hogan a second chance at redemption.

“To come back here to my hometown and to have Titus with me…we’re coming in wide open, guns blazing, to show everybody that the Super Bowl was cool…but WrestleMania is the greatest show in the world,” Hulk said.