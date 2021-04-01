Dax Harwood gets stitches after bloody AEW Dynamite injury

Apr 1, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Dax Harwood had to get stitches after last night’s AEW Dynamite brawl between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle.

Dynamite saw The Inner Circle ambush The Pinnacle and beat them all around Daily’s Place. Santana and Ortiz took out FTR and ended up covered in blood from the wound to Harwood’s head.

As seen below, AEW released videos of Harwood getting stitched up. You can see more related shots below, including graphic photos from Dax:

