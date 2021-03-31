WALTER talks TakeOver and his future

WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s go-home NXT show and next week’s two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event, where he will defend against Tommaso Ciampa on Night One. WALTER said the match with Ciampa is an exciting one, and he believes it will be a very intense battle. He was asked what excites him the most about the match.

“I think it’s an exciting matchup,” WALTER said. “Tommaso is a very intense wrestler, and the story behind it is very interesting. A couple years ago, Tommaso was the guy in NXT. We present ourselves similarly; he presented himself then like I do now.

“There was no question that Tommaso was the guy in NXT. Now he’s challenging me. I’m looking forward to a very intense competition, and I think it’s going to be exciting to watch.”

Regarding his main NXT brand future, WALTER indicated that he will return to NXT UK after Takeover. As he has been in the past, he indicated that he is open to traveling back to the United States in the future. He has previously said he is not interested in moving to the United States permanently. WALTER was asked if we will see him on a more consistent, if not weekly, basis after Takeover.

“My commitment right now is NXT UK. I am the NXT UK champion. Until that changes, I won’t think about the future. I’m very open to travel. That’s what wrestlers do. We’ll see what is going to happen,” he said.

WALTER continued when asked about possibly going for the NXT Title and current champion Finn Balor. He confirmed that there were plans for a Balor vs. WALTER match before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“We have never wrestled before. It’s definitely one of the matches I am very motivated to have,” WALTER continued. “Especially right now, this is the best Finn Bálor I’ve ever seen. The way he carries himself, the way he carries the company, it’s fantastic. His title reign, that’s what a title reign should look like. His title matches, that’s what title matches should look like.

“We were supposed to wrestle before the pandemic started, but we got interrupted. It’s a match I would like to have. The circumstances, whether he is NXT champion or whether I will be NXT UK champion, I don’t know, but it is a match I would like to have happen.”

WALTER was also asked about a possible main roster run and if there are any RAW or SmackDown Superstars that pique his interest.

“Every time I watch, Daniel Bryan sticks out to me. Cesaro is one of the matches I want to have, Drew McIntyre as well,” he said.