Viewership for Young Rock, the new IWGP World Heavyweight title belt, new MLW announcer

– Episode six of season one of Young Rock, titled My Day With Andre, drew 2,523,000 viewers, down 349,000 viewers from last week’s show and the least-watched episode of the series so far. The show did 0.2 in 18-34 and tied first, 0.5 in 18-49 for second, and 0.8 in 25-54 for third place. The show has already lost half its audience since its first episode. (Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

– Via MLW press release: Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Ray Flores will join the broadcast booth for Never Say Never this Wednesday, March 31 at 7pm ET, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel.

Ray Flores’ voice has been synonymous with some of combat sports’ greatest title fights and now he’ll add one more as joins the broadcast team for Fatu versus Tankman.

“I am thrilled to be joining Major League Wrestling as part of their commentary team,” said Ray Flores. “First off, Court Bauer is brilliant at what he does bringing this tremendous group of world class talent together both in the ring and behind the scenes. MLW is changing the landscape of professional wrestling.”

Flores joins a broadcast team that consists of Jared St. Laurent, Alicia Atout, and Rich Bocchini.

A lifelong wrestling fan who started his career as a wrestling manager in the Chicago area, Flores is no stranger to the sport having called AAA Lucha Libre in the past.

For more than a decade, Ray Flores has been a play-by-play man and/ or ring announcer for some of the largest boxing and mixed martial arts promotions across the United States, Japan, Puerto Rico, Canada, Scotland, England and Ireland to name a few.

Some of these esteemed organizations include Triller Fight Club, Premier Boxing Champions, TGB Promotions, Mayweather Promotions, Banner Promotions, World Boxing Super Series, Warriors Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, Cotto Promotions, 8 Count Productions, and various mixed martial arts promotions.

In 2017, Ray was the in-arena host for the Mayweather/McGregor world press tour. During the final leg of the tour in London, Ray was the host for the press conference which was seen all over the world.

Coming up on April 17th, Ray will be the play by play man for Triller Fight Club’s PPV in Atlanta featuring Jake Paul taking on Ben Askren.

Over the past several years, Flores has been featured doing play by play commentary and ring announcing on Fox, NBC, ESPN, CBS, NBCSN, PPV, FS1, Showtime Sports digital platforms, DAZN, MSG, Setanta Sports, SKY Sports, BoxNation, the Active Channel, AXS TV, Galavision, and Telefutura. The 34-year old has called well over 100 world title fights over the course of his career.

Ray also spent 5 years as a notable sports anchor for ESPN Radio Chicago from 2011-2016 before embarking on a full time career in combat sports announcing.

