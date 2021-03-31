Skye Blue
Real Name: Skye Dolecki
Height: 5’8″
Weight: 110 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 28, 1996
Hometown: New York City
Pro Debut: 2015
Trained By: Chicago Style Wrestling School
Finishing Move:
tidbits…
– Skye is also a model.
– August 25, 2019, Skye won a Battle Royal at a GPW event.
– September 7th, Skye won the GPW Battle Royal Title.
– September 21st, Skye challenged Missa Kate for the CSW Women’s Title.
– October 5th, Skye lost the GPW Battle Royal Title to Steve Ahrendt.
– October 20th, Skye competed in a 3-Way for the CSW Women’s Title.
– October 26th, Skye challenged KO Kendra for the PWX Women’s Title to a Time Limit Draw.
– November 2nd, Skye won the vacant GPW Battle Royal Title.
– November 15th, Skye lost to Laynie Luck at FW Power Surge.
– November 16th, Skye & Missa Kate defeated Heather Reckless & Ryan Matthews at CSW Caged In.
– November 22nd, Skye defeated Fester in a #1 Contendership match for the PWX Women’s Title at PWX Winter Mayhem – Toys for Tots.
– January 3, 2020, Skye defeated Missa Kate at FW 2020 Vision.
– January 10th, Skye defeated Roxxy Reina at BCW Rise to Honor XVI: 16 Years of Fandemonium.
– January 17th, Skye defeated Heather Reckless at the CSW Season Premiere.
– January 19th, Skye won the vacant LLT Women’s Title by winning a 4-Way Elimination.
– January 26th, Skye competed in the PWA/AWA Powerhouse Rumble.
– February 16th, Skye retained the LLF Women’s Title in a 5-Way Elimination.
– February 21st, Skye defeated Dream Girl Ellie for the CSW Women’s Title.
– February 28th, Skye defeated Blair Onyx at FW Sky’s the Limit.
– March 13th, Skye retained the CSW Women’s Title against Heather Reckless.
– June 20th, Skye competed in a 3-Way for the vacant BCW Women’s Title.
– June 27th, Skye challenged Rahne Victoria for the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title.
– July 11th, Skye defeated Mickie Knuckles at IWA East Coast Future Fight.
– August 9th, Skye competed in a 3-Way at POWW Summer Xplosion.
– August 14th, Skye lost to Sierra at BCW Summer Sizzler ’20.
– August 22nd, Skye defeated Charlie Kruel at NWP Higher Ground 3.
– August 29th, Skye defeated Sabin Gauge at ICW Excellent Adventures.
– August 30th, Skye competed in the ICW Invitational Rumble.
– September 12th, Skye & Stacy Shadows defeated Missa Kate & Sierra at BCW Rumble at Rumpoles II.
– September 19th, Skye retained the CSW Women’s Title against Kylie Rae.
– September 25th, Skye lost to Sabin Gauge at ICW Masters of Insanity.
– September 26th, Skye lost to Billie Starkz at GFW Fight Jawbreaker.
– October 1st, Skye lost to Elayna Black on AAW Alive 1.
– October 16th, Skye defended the CSW Women’s Title against Rahne Victoria.
– October 17th, Skye competed in a 4-Way Scramble at Zelo Pro The Show Must Go On.
– October 18th, Skye defended the CSW Women’s Title against Missa Kate.
– October 29th, Skye defeated Sierra on AAW Alive 2.
– November 12th, Skye & Christi Jaynes defeated Hyan & Sierra on AAW Alive 3.
– November 14th, Skye lost to Sierra at the BCW Thanksgiving Throwdown ’20.
– November 21st, Skye defeated Sabin Gauge at ICW Violence is the Answer 3.
– December 5th, Skye lost to Queen Aminata in the finals of the GCW Diamond Cup.
– December 12th, Skye lost to Sierra at BCW Jingle Bells Bash.
– January 9, 2021, Skye, Frankie DeFalco & The Caribbean Connection (Chuco & Jay Manny) defeated JP & The Curse (Shawn Priest, Sierra & Tylor Sullivan) in a War Games Steel Cage at BCW Rise to Honor XVII.
– January 30th, Skye defeated Rahne Victoria in a Steel Cage to win the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title.
– February 6th, Skye lost to Red Velvet at MPW Wishes Granted.
– February 21st, Skye lost to Billie Starkz on F1RST Wrestling.
– March 30th, Skye & Jennacide lost to Thunder Rosa & Alex Gracia on NWA Powerrr.