Real Name: Skye Dolecki

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 110 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 28, 1996

Hometown: New York City

Pro Debut: 2015

Trained By: Chicago Style Wrestling School

Finishing Move:

tidbits…

– Skye is also a model.

– August 25, 2019, Skye won a Battle Royal at a GPW event.

– September 7th, Skye won the GPW Battle Royal Title.

– September 21st, Skye challenged Missa Kate for the CSW Women’s Title.

– October 5th, Skye lost the GPW Battle Royal Title to Steve Ahrendt.

– October 20th, Skye competed in a 3-Way for the CSW Women’s Title.

– October 26th, Skye challenged KO Kendra for the PWX Women’s Title to a Time Limit Draw.

– November 2nd, Skye won the vacant GPW Battle Royal Title.

– November 15th, Skye lost to Laynie Luck at FW Power Surge.

– November 16th, Skye & Missa Kate defeated Heather Reckless & Ryan Matthews at CSW Caged In.

– November 22nd, Skye defeated Fester in a #1 Contendership match for the PWX Women’s Title at PWX Winter Mayhem – Toys for Tots.

– January 3, 2020, Skye defeated Missa Kate at FW 2020 Vision.

– January 10th, Skye defeated Roxxy Reina at BCW Rise to Honor XVI: 16 Years of Fandemonium.

– January 17th, Skye defeated Heather Reckless at the CSW Season Premiere.

– January 19th, Skye won the vacant LLT Women’s Title by winning a 4-Way Elimination.

– January 26th, Skye competed in the PWA/AWA Powerhouse Rumble.

– February 16th, Skye retained the LLF Women’s Title in a 5-Way Elimination.

– February 21st, Skye defeated Dream Girl Ellie for the CSW Women’s Title.

– February 28th, Skye defeated Blair Onyx at FW Sky’s the Limit.

– March 13th, Skye retained the CSW Women’s Title against Heather Reckless.

– June 20th, Skye competed in a 3-Way for the vacant BCW Women’s Title.

– June 27th, Skye challenged Rahne Victoria for the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title.

– July 11th, Skye defeated Mickie Knuckles at IWA East Coast Future Fight.

– August 9th, Skye competed in a 3-Way at POWW Summer Xplosion.

– August 14th, Skye lost to Sierra at BCW Summer Sizzler ’20.

– August 22nd, Skye defeated Charlie Kruel at NWP Higher Ground 3.

– August 29th, Skye defeated Sabin Gauge at ICW Excellent Adventures.

– August 30th, Skye competed in the ICW Invitational Rumble.

– September 12th, Skye & Stacy Shadows defeated Missa Kate & Sierra at BCW Rumble at Rumpoles II.

– September 19th, Skye retained the CSW Women’s Title against Kylie Rae.

– September 25th, Skye lost to Sabin Gauge at ICW Masters of Insanity.

– September 26th, Skye lost to Billie Starkz at GFW Fight Jawbreaker.

– October 1st, Skye lost to Elayna Black on AAW Alive 1.

– October 16th, Skye defended the CSW Women’s Title against Rahne Victoria.

– October 17th, Skye competed in a 4-Way Scramble at Zelo Pro The Show Must Go On.

– October 18th, Skye defended the CSW Women’s Title against Missa Kate.

– October 29th, Skye defeated Sierra on AAW Alive 2.

– November 12th, Skye & Christi Jaynes defeated Hyan & Sierra on AAW Alive 3.

– November 14th, Skye lost to Sierra at the BCW Thanksgiving Throwdown ’20.

– November 21st, Skye defeated Sabin Gauge at ICW Violence is the Answer 3.

– December 5th, Skye lost to Queen Aminata in the finals of the GCW Diamond Cup.

– December 12th, Skye lost to Sierra at BCW Jingle Bells Bash.

– January 9, 2021, Skye, Frankie DeFalco & The Caribbean Connection (Chuco & Jay Manny) defeated JP & The Curse (Shawn Priest, Sierra & Tylor Sullivan) in a War Games Steel Cage at BCW Rise to Honor XVII.

– January 30th, Skye defeated Rahne Victoria in a Steel Cage to win the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title.

– February 6th, Skye lost to Red Velvet at MPW Wishes Granted.

– February 21st, Skye lost to Billie Starkz on F1RST Wrestling.

– March 30th, Skye & Jennacide lost to Thunder Rosa & Alex Gracia on NWA Powerrr.