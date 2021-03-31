(photo credit: WWE)

Hollywood Hogan

Real Name: Terry Eugene Bollea

Height: 6’7″

Weight: 302 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 11, 1953

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pro Debut: August 9, 1977

Retired: January 27, 2012

Trained By: Hiro Matsuda

Finishing Move: Immortal Leg Drop

Biography

– Hulk is also known for acting in numerous films & Television.

– Hulk Hogan has also been known as Hulk Machine, The Super Destroyer, Sterling Golden, Hulk Boulder, Terry Boulder & Mr. America. He’s nicknamed the Hulkster, The Immortal, The Incredible & The Fabulous.

– Hulk is the uncle of Horace Hogan.

– Titles & accomplishments for Hogan include:

– GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame (2007)

– International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (2021)

– IWGP Heavyweight Championship

– IWGP League Tournament (1983)

– MSG Tag League Tournament (1982 & 1983)

– NJPW Greatest 18 Club (1990)

– NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship (North)

– NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship (South) (2x)

– Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum (2003)

– Tokyo Sports: Best Foreigner Award (1983)

– WCW World Heavyweight Championship (6x)

– Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (1996)

– WWE Championship (6x)

– WWE Hall of Fame (2005 & 2020 as a member of the New World Order)

– WWE Tag Team Championship

– WWE Royal Rumble (1990 & 1991)

Kevin Nash

Real Name: Kevin Scott Nash

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 328 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 9, 1959

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Resides: Ponce Inlet, Florida

Pro Debut: September 14, 1990

Retired: January 5, 2020

Trained By: Jody Hamilton & WCW Power Plant

Finishing Move: Jackknife Powerbomb

Biography

– Before wrestling, Nash played college basketball for the University of Tennessee as well as the German team Gießen 46ers. He’s also known for numerous roles in film & television.

– Nash is also known as Diesel, Master Blaster Steel, Vinnie Vegas & Oz. He’s been nicknamed Big Daddy Cool, Big Sexy & The Silver Fox.

– Titles & accolades for Nash include:

– Big Time Wrestling Heavyweight Championship

– Covey Pro World Heavyweight Championship

– GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame (2011)

– TNA Feast or Fired (2009)

– TNA Legends Championship (2x)

– TNA World Tag Team Championship

– WCW World Heavyweight Championship (5x)

– WCW World War 3

– WWE Championship

– WWE Hall of Fame (2015 & 2020 as a member of the New World Order)

– WWE Intercontinental Championship

– WWE Tag Team Championship (2x)

– WWE Third Triple Crown Champion

Scott Hall

Real Name: Scott Oliver Hall

Height: 6’7″

Weight: 287 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 20, 1958

Hometown: St. Mary’s County, Maryland

Resides: Duluth, Georgia

Pro Debut: October 13, 1984

Retired: May 19, 2010

Trained By: Hiro Matsuda

Finishing Move: Outsider’s Edge

Biography

– Hall is the father of Cody Hall.

– Hall has also been known as Razor Ramon, The Diamond Studd, Texas Scott & Starship Coyote. He’s been nicknamed The Bad Guy, Big, Gator, Magnum & The Lone Wolf.

– Titles & accomplishments from Hall include:

– AWA World Tag Team Championship

– DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship

– GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame (2014)

– TNA World Tag Team Championship

– USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship

– WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– WCW World Tag Team Championship (7x)

– WCW World Television Championship

– WCW World War 3

– WWC Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

– WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship

– WWE Hall of Fame (2014 & 2020 as a member of the NWO)

– WWE Intercontinental Championship (4x)

Sean Waltman

Real Name: Sean Michael Waltman

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 212 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 13, 1972

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Resides: St. Petersburg, Florida

Pro Debut: 1989

Retired: July 2019

Trained By: Boris Malenko & Eddie Sharkey

Finishing Move: X-Factor

Biography

– Waltman has had numerous in ring names which include Syxx, X-Pac, Syxx-Pac, 6-Pac, The 1-2-3 Kid, The Lightning Kid, The Kamikaze Kid, The Cannonball Kid & Imposter Pat Sharp.

– Titles & accolades held by Waltman include:

– BBFW Caribbean Championship

– DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship

– GLCW Heavyweight Championship

– GWF Light Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– GWF Light Heavyweight Championship Tournament (1991)

– JCW Tag Team Championship

– LPW Hall of Fame (2011)

– MPX Tag Team Championship

– MEWF Light Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Heritage Championship

– PWA Iron Horse Television Championship

– PWA Light Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– PWA Tag Team Championship

– SEWA Light Heavyweight Championship

– TNA Chris Candido Memorial Tag Team Tournament

– TNA X-Division Championship

– WCW Cruiserweight Championship (2x)

– WCW World Tag Team Championship

– WWE European Championship (2x)

– WWE Hall of Fame (2019 as a member of the D-Generation X & 2020 as a member of the New World Order.

– WWE Light Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– WWE Tag Team Championship (4x)

– WWF Tag Team Championship Tournament (1995)

– XPW Television Championship

– WSX Rumble