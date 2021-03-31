NWO
(photo credit: WWE)
Hollywood Hogan
Real Name: Terry Eugene Bollea
Height: 6’7″
Weight: 302 lbs.
Date of Birth: August 11, 1953
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pro Debut: August 9, 1977
Retired: January 27, 2012
Trained By: Hiro Matsuda
Finishing Move: Immortal Leg Drop
Biography
– Hulk is also known for acting in numerous films & Television.
– Hulk Hogan has also been known as Hulk Machine, The Super Destroyer, Sterling Golden, Hulk Boulder, Terry Boulder & Mr. America. He’s nicknamed the Hulkster, The Immortal, The Incredible & The Fabulous.
– Hulk is the uncle of Horace Hogan.
– Titles & accomplishments for Hogan include:
– GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame (2007)
– International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (2021)
– IWGP Heavyweight Championship
– IWGP League Tournament (1983)
– MSG Tag League Tournament (1982 & 1983)
– NJPW Greatest 18 Club (1990)
– NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship (North)
– NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship (South) (2x)
– Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum (2003)
– Tokyo Sports: Best Foreigner Award (1983)
– WCW World Heavyweight Championship (6x)
– Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (1996)
– WWE Championship (6x)
– WWE Hall of Fame (2005 & 2020 as a member of the New World Order)
– WWE Tag Team Championship
– WWE Royal Rumble (1990 & 1991)
Kevin Nash
Real Name: Kevin Scott Nash
Height: 6’10”
Weight: 328 lbs.
Date of Birth: July 9, 1959
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Resides: Ponce Inlet, Florida
Pro Debut: September 14, 1990
Retired: January 5, 2020
Trained By: Jody Hamilton & WCW Power Plant
Finishing Move: Jackknife Powerbomb
Biography
– Before wrestling, Nash played college basketball for the University of Tennessee as well as the German team Gießen 46ers. He’s also known for numerous roles in film & television.
– Nash is also known as Diesel, Master Blaster Steel, Vinnie Vegas & Oz. He’s been nicknamed Big Daddy Cool, Big Sexy & The Silver Fox.
– Titles & accolades for Nash include:
– Big Time Wrestling Heavyweight Championship
– Covey Pro World Heavyweight Championship
– GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame (2011)
– TNA Feast or Fired (2009)
– TNA Legends Championship (2x)
– TNA World Tag Team Championship
– WCW World Heavyweight Championship (5x)
– WCW World War 3
– WWE Championship
– WWE Hall of Fame (2015 & 2020 as a member of the New World Order)
– WWE Intercontinental Championship
– WWE Tag Team Championship (2x)
– WWE Third Triple Crown Champion
Scott Hall
Real Name: Scott Oliver Hall
Height: 6’7″
Weight: 287 lbs.
Date of Birth: October 20, 1958
Hometown: St. Mary’s County, Maryland
Resides: Duluth, Georgia
Pro Debut: October 13, 1984
Retired: May 19, 2010
Trained By: Hiro Matsuda
Finishing Move: Outsider’s Edge
Biography
– Hall is the father of Cody Hall.
– Hall has also been known as Razor Ramon, The Diamond Studd, Texas Scott & Starship Coyote. He’s been nicknamed The Bad Guy, Big, Gator, Magnum & The Lone Wolf.
– Titles & accomplishments from Hall include:
– AWA World Tag Team Championship
– DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship
– GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame (2014)
– TNA World Tag Team Championship
– USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship
– WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– WCW World Tag Team Championship (7x)
– WCW World Television Championship
– WCW World War 3
– WWC Caribbean Heavyweight Championship
– WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship
– WWE Hall of Fame (2014 & 2020 as a member of the NWO)
– WWE Intercontinental Championship (4x)
Sean Waltman
Real Name: Sean Michael Waltman
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 212 lbs.
Date of Birth: July 13, 1972
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Resides: St. Petersburg, Florida
Pro Debut: 1989
Retired: July 2019
Trained By: Boris Malenko & Eddie Sharkey
Finishing Move: X-Factor
Biography
– Waltman has had numerous in ring names which include Syxx, X-Pac, Syxx-Pac, 6-Pac, The 1-2-3 Kid, The Lightning Kid, The Kamikaze Kid, The Cannonball Kid & Imposter Pat Sharp.
– Titles & accolades held by Waltman include:
– BBFW Caribbean Championship
– DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship
– GLCW Heavyweight Championship
– GWF Light Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– GWF Light Heavyweight Championship Tournament (1991)
– JCW Tag Team Championship
– LPW Hall of Fame (2011)
– MPX Tag Team Championship
– MEWF Light Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Heritage Championship
– PWA Iron Horse Television Championship
– PWA Light Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– PWA Tag Team Championship
– SEWA Light Heavyweight Championship
– TNA Chris Candido Memorial Tag Team Tournament
– TNA X-Division Championship
– WCW Cruiserweight Championship (2x)
– WCW World Tag Team Championship
– WWE European Championship (2x)
– WWE Hall of Fame (2019 as a member of the D-Generation X & 2020 as a member of the New World Order.
– WWE Light Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– WWE Tag Team Championship (4x)
– WWF Tag Team Championship Tournament (1995)
– XPW Television Championship
– WSX Rumble