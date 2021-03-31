MVP comments on status of The Hurt Business

MVP took to Twitter this morning to confirm that King Baron Corbin is not a member of The Hurt Business.

This week’s RAW saw SmackDown’s Corbin take WWE Champion Bobby Lashley up on his offer by attacking Drew McIntyre after Drew’s back-to-back wins over Ricochet and Mustafa Ali. RAW ended with Corbin and Lashley standing tall over McIntyre after Lashley man-handled him with The Hurt Lock.

MVP tweeted this morning with a response to fans asking about Corbin’s status with the group after Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were kicked out on Monday.

“Baron Corbin is NOT, I repeat NOT in The Hurt Business,” MVP wrote.

One fan responded and said The Hurt Business no longer exists.

MVP responded, “Bobby Lashley and MVP are The Hurt Business.”

MVP then posted a follow-up tweet, noting that he and Lashley are looking for talented applicants to join them.

“To be clear, Bobby Lashley and MVP are The Hurt Business. We are always looking for talented applicants. Have the day you deserve,” he wrote.

Lashley had previously announced that any Superstar who took McIntyre out before WrestleMania 37 would receive their own WWE Title shot on The Grandest Stage of Them All instead. One fan asked MVP if Corbin will be getting that title shot now, but MVP clarified that McIntyre must be injured to where he is pulled from WrestleMania.

“ANYONE that injures Drew can replace him at Wrestlemania,” MVP wrote in response to the fan asking about Corbin’s possible title shot.

Corbin has not responded to any of MVP’s tweets from today but as noted before, he did comment on Lashley’s offer after the segment on RAW.

“We used to run #WWERaw, we destroyed monsters and punished everyone. Then one guy sold out and wanted to sell T-shirt’s @fightbobby made an offer and I showed up!,” Corbin wrote then.

