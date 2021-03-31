MLW Never Say Never ’21 Report

Tonight the world gets the opportunity to watch MLW Never Say Never free, on YouTube, DAZN & the Fubo Sports Network as the event is airing from Orlando, Florida.

The show opens up with Jacob Fatu cutting a promo on how Calvin Tankman will just be added to the body count. Tankman says Fatu will be waking up with him standing above him holding the title up high.

Our commentators tonight will be Saint Laurent & the newly signed Ray Flores. Our interviewer will be Alicia Atout. We will hear Blake Chadwick as he ring announces tonight.

A video package airs for the upcoming matchup between Simon Gotch & Jordan Oliver.

Match #1: Jordan Oliver defeated Simon Gotch with a Springboard Cutter.

A highlight package of Calvin Tankman airs. Then Josef Samael cuts a promo on the Injustice infidels. He says that this isn’t revolution because it’s war. He says while Tankman has been taking pictures with the kids, his world heavyweight champion has been butchering 20 men a day. Hail Contra!

We see a coming soon video of DragonGate Japan Pro-Wrestling partnering with MLW in the near future.

Match #2: Myron Reed defeated Daivari with a Springboard 450

Alexander Hammerstone discusses his upcoming match with Mil Muertes because he messed up because Step #1 was him stealing his titles, Step #2 is him taking all the pics and selfies he can with the title because Steps 3,4 & 5 include him whooping his ass. Hammerstone vs. Muertes on April 14th. Next week will be an episode of MLW Underground.

We see Alicia Atout interviewing Gino Medina & Richard Holliday. Holliday says that Gino is the most un-dynastic person out there, Gino says he can’t wait to kick him in the head. Atout stops then as she announces that Holliday will defend his Caribbean Title against Gino Medina on April 14th.

Match #3: Jacob Fatu retained the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Calvin Tankman as he hit the double jump moonsault.