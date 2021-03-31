LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT SHOW

– The WWE NXT go-home episode for “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” opens up on the USA Network with a video package for the matches at next week’s big two-night event.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. Fans chant “NXT!” and cheer. Vic is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes

We go right to the ring and out first comes Roderick Strong as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. We see last week’s backstage segment that led to this match being made. This will be the first of a double shot for Strong and his opponent tonight as they will also compete in the 12-Man Battle Royal main event. The music hits next and out comes Cameron Grimes to a mixed reaction.

Grimes takes the mic and is still interested in purchasing the intellectual property of The Undisputed Era. He says he and Strong can keep the name going to make lots of money. He shows Strong a new Undisputed Era t-shirt he had made – Grimes The System. Fans boo. Grimes has a new entrance theme played for Grimes The System but Strong has heard enough. He exits the ring and unloads on Grimes on the ramp. They bring it down to the ring and the referee calls for the bell. Strong keeps control and nails a Spinebuster.

Strong works Grimes around the ring until Grimes rocks him out of nowhere with a back elbow. Grimes grounds Strong with a front face-lock now. Strong rocks Grimes in the corner but Grimes turns it right back around and takes it to the ropes as the referee counts. Grimes claws at Strong’s face. Grimes beats Strong down in the corner and talks some trash. Strong fights back and nails a big chop to bring Grimes to his knees. Strong keeps Grimes down and talks some trash. Grimes pulls Strong into the turnbuckles and he goes down. Grimes with a kick and a big chop in the corner. Strong with a chop of his own. Grimes grabs at the face again and the referee warns him. Fans boo.

Strong with a dropkick in the middle of the ring. Strong clotheslines Grimes over the top rope to the floor. Strong runs the ropes and nails a dropkick through the ropes for a pop. Strong with more chops on the floor as the referee counts. Strong beats Grimes down against the barrier. Strong is apparently distracted by a member of the crowd, allowing Grimes to beat him down at the barrier. Grimes works Strong over on the floor and brings him back in the ring as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Grimes has dominated through the break. Strong with a clothesline to mount some offense. Grimes shuts him down for a close 2 count. Strong with more of a comeback now. They trade offense for more back and forth. Strong chops Grimes in the corner and takes him to the top as fans rally. Strong climbs up for a superplex and he hits it for a big pop. Strong covers but Grimes kicks out just in time.

Strong runs from corner to corner with the big strikes but Grimes meets him in mid-air with the big crossbody collider for a close 2 count. They get up and Strong hits the Olympic Slam out of nowhere. Strong picks up an Undisputed Era armband from the mat and looks at it, distracting him. Grimes pulled this from his trunks and dropped it to distract Strong. Grimes takes advantage of Strong being distracted by the Undisputed Era logo, allowing Grimes to deliver the Cave In stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, fans boo as Grimes celebrates the win. We go to replays. A disappointed Strong makes his exit.

– The announcers send us to a video on Karrion Kross training for NXT Champion Finn Balor at Takeover. He talks about going back to the basics – catch wrestling, judo and more, to take care of Balor and win the NXT Title. Scarlett is also there with Kross. They both hype up the match and send a “Tick, Tock…’ warning to Balor. Back to commercial.

