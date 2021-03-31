Liiza Hall



Real Name:

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 136 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 28, 1998

Hometown: Surrey, British Columbia

Pro Debut: September 11, 2015

Trained By: Raven Lake

Finishing Move: Glimmering Warlock

Biography

– Liiza is the sister of Bambi Hall & the daughter of Raven Lake.

– June 11, 2016, Liiza & Marty Sugar defeated Bambi Hall & The Great Kasaki at the Thrash Wrestling Lumby Days.

– June 17th, Liiza lost to Bambi Hall at BWW Sick of You 3.

– July 15th, Liiza & Matt XStatic lost to Collin Cutler & Bambi Hall at BWW Crazy from the Heat 4.

– October 1st, Liiza & Marty Sugar lost to The Black Dragon & Bambi Hall lost to ICW Wrestleville.

– November 10th, Liiza lost to Sonya Strong at RISE 1.

– December 17th, Liiza lost to Nicole Matthews at ECCW Wrestling With Hunger.

– January 21, 2017, Liiza & Mitch Mulligan lost to Nicole Matthews & Bishop at ECCW Showcase.

– April 7th, Liiza defeated Allie Parker at ASW Girls Gone Wrestling VI.

– April 29th, Liiza defeated Kacee Carlisle at ASW April Anarchy.

– May 12th, Liiza lost to Xavier Galaxy at BWW Hurts So 6ood.

– June 17th, Liiza & Bambi Hall lost to Cat Power & Nicole Matthews at ECCW Invades Abbotsford.

– July 7th, The Hall Sisters (Liiza & Bambi Hall) challenged The Twisted Sisters for the Sabotage World Tag Team Titles.

– July 29th, Liiza challenged Nicole Matthews for the ECCW Title.

– August 11th, Liiza lost to Kate Carney at ASW Rage in a Cage.

– September 30th, Liiza lost to Bambi Hall in the first round of the 3-2-1 BATTLE! Rebel Girls Tournament.

– January 13, 2018, Liiza lost to Laura James at QPW It’s No Mystery.

– January 19th, Liiza would defend the VIPW Women’s Title against Scarlett Black.

– January 26th, Liiza competed in the 3-2-1 BATTLE! Rumble.

– February 23rd, The Hall Sisters won the 3-2-1 BATTLE! Tag Team Titles by winning a 3-Way.

– April 20th, The Hall Sisters retained the titles in a 4-Way.

– May 18th, The Hall Sisters lost the titles to The Spinebusters (Sage & Allan Jepsen).

– May 19th, Liiza defeated Jade at BWW Who Wants More?

– June 2nd, Liiza challenged Nicole Matthews for the ECCW Women’s Title.

– July 13th, The Hall Sisters challenged The Spinebusters for the 3-2-1 BATTLE! Tag Team Titles.

– September 22nd, Liiza lost to Su Yung in the first round of the 3-2-1 BATTLE! Rebel Girls 2 Tournament.

– October 20th, The Hall Sisters defeated The Voros Twins (Chris & Patrick Voros) at ASW Fright Night VI.

– October 27th, Liiza defeated Bambi Hall at ICW Extreme Dream.

– November 2nd, Liiza challenged Bambi Hall for the 3-2-1 BATTLE! Solid Steel Title.

– November 10th, Liiza challenged Judas Icarus for the PWA Pure Wrestling Title.

– November 24th, The Hall Sisters were eliminated in the semi-final 3-Way of the ASW West Coast Tag Team Classic II.

– December 14th, Liiza challenged Rook Kelly for the 3-2-1 BATTLE! Seattle Underground Title.

– January 11, 2019, The Hall Sisters defeated Pitfall Jones & Rook Kelly at 3-2-1 BATTLE! The Battalion Job.

– January 25th, Liiza competed in the 3-2-1 BATTLE! Rumble ’19.

– March 2nd, Liiza competed in a 3-Way for the DOA UK Women’s Title.

– April 19th, The Hall Sisters won the 3-2-1 BATTLE! Tag Team Titles by winning a Rumble.

– May 17th, The Hall Sisters retained the titles against Mint Conditioning (Mr. Fitness & Christian Andes).

– May 31st, The Hall Sisters defended the titles against Kingpin Flynn & Lucky Strike Flynn.

– June 14th, The Hall Sisters retained the titles against Cole Crazy & Jesus Christ Jr.

– July 12th, The Hall Sisters lost the titles to The Legion of Gloom (Dante Smythe & River Strife) in a 4-Way.

– August 4th, Liiza lost to Riea Von Slasher in the quarter-finals of the DOA Queen of Thorns Tournament.

– August 23rd, Liiza defeated Jordie Taylor for the PWA Internet Title.

– August 24th, Liiza lost the title back to Jordie Taylor.

– August 31st, Liiza lost to Jade at Thrash Wrestling Over the Top.

– September 21st, Liiza lost to Desi Derata in the first round of the 3-2-1 BATTLE! Rebel Girls 3 Tournament.

– October 18th, Liiza won a Halloween Costume Battle Royal at 3-2-1 BATTLE! Horror Business ’19.

– November 1st, Liiza entered into the 3-2-1 BATTLE! GO! Tournament ’19.

– November 2nd, Liiza defeated Calamity Kate at ASW November to Remember.

– January 18, 2020, Liiza competed in a 6-Way TLC match for the ECCW Women’s Title.

– January 24th, Liiza won the 3-2-1 BATTLE! Rumble ’20.

– February 7th, Liiza defeated Daniel Makabe at 3-2-1 BATTLE! The Notebooking.

– February 8th, Liiza lost to Cat Power at ECCW Grand Theft Gimmicks.

– February 15th, Liiza defeated Kikyo at PPW The Show Must Go On.

– February 23rd, Liiza defeated Heather Monroe at WAC Presents: I Love WAC.

– February 29th, Liiza defeated Sloan at ECCW Wrestlefest.

– September 26th, Liiza & Nolan James lost to Eli Surge & Haviko at BWW Live, Laugh & Lariat.