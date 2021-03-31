Liger and Shatner miss the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony tapings

Jushin Thunder Liger and William Shatner were not physically present at the WWE Hall of Fame tapings yesterday at the ThunderDome despite both of them being part of the class of 2020.

WWE taped the 2020 class ceremony, hosted by Jerry “The King” Lawler, and will do the 2021 class tomorrow. Both nights will air in a condensed version on April 6 exclusively on Peacock.

The annual group photo of those inducted had Vince McMahon, Georgia Smith, Davey Boy Smith Jr and Diana Hart Smith representing The British Bulldog, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, X-Pac, and Scott Hall representing the nWo, Brie and Nikki Bella, Titus O’Neil who received the Warrior Award, and Triple H.

Batista, who was also set to headline the class of 2020, has requested to be inducted at a later time because he could not be present for the ceremony.