Ingrid Isley



Real Name: Ingrid Isley

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 134 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 15

Hometown: Bemidji, Minnesota

Resides: Detroit, Michigan

Pro Debut: August 24, 2012

Trained By: Can-Am Wrestling School

Finishing Move: Fisherman’s Suplex

Biography

– August 24, 2012, Isley would make her debut in a match against Chrissy Reid in which it resulted in a No Contest at Can-Am Rising.

– February 9, 2014, Isley defeated Crystal White at BWCW/XBW Slam Jam ’14.

– March 28th, Isley lost to Jasmin Areebi at MCWA The Future is Now.

– May 4th, Isley competed in a 3-Way for the CCW Ladies Title.

– May 16th, Isley lost to John E. Bravo at MPWA Friday Night Fights.

– July 12th, Isley lost to Heather Patera at MCWA Arch Rivals.

– October 25th, Isley defended the UCW Women’s Title against Jasmin Areebi.

– December 14th, Isley defeated Dominique Fabiano at XICW 187 Hardcore With a Heart.

– February 21, 2015, Isley retained the UCW Women’s Title against Dominique by DQ.

– April 12th, Isley challenged Chelsea Marie for the MWA Ladies Title.

– April 25th, Isley defeated Skylar Rose at PWA Elite Womens Wrestling.

– August 29th, Isley defeated Shayla Hyde at BWCW/XBW Slam Jam ’15.

– October 24th, Isley defeated Leah Von Dutch for the XBW Title.

– February 27, 2016, Isley won the vacant UCW Women’s Title by winning a 3-Way.

– March 6th, Isley defeated Jewells Malone to win the CCW Ladies Title.

– April 4th, Isley retained the XBW Title against Malia Hosaka.

– May 15th, Isley defended the CCW Ladies Title against Dominique Fabiano.

– May 28th, Isley retained the XBW Title against Angel Dust.

– June 10th, Isley defended the CCW Ladies Title against Aria Sapphire.

– November 19th, Isley lost the XBW Title to Malia Hosaka.

– January 28, 2017, Isley defeated Shawna Reed at BWCW/XBW Blue Water Bash ’17.

– March 18th, Isley & John E. Bravo defeated Great Akuma & Shawna Reed at BWCW/XBW Battle of the Vampires.

– July 8th, Isley lost to Shawna Reed at BWCW/XBW Brutes, Babes & Brawls II.

– August 12th, Isley lost to Moxie Mollie at BWCW/XBW Future Shock.

– August 19th, Isley challenged Chelsea Marie for the TWA Ladies Title.

– September 9th, Isley defeated Shawna Reed at BWCW/XBW In Your Face.

– October 28th, Isley lost to Shawna Reed at BWCW/XBW Night of Champions ’17.

– December 16th, Isley & Atlas Hytower lost to Shawna Reed & Caleb Stills at BWCW/XBW Headlock on Hunger ’17.

– January 20, 2018, Isley lost to Beautiful Beaa at PWA Fight Night.

– February 3rd, Isley, Tony Scott & Atlas Hytower lost to Anabella & ROACH (Ryan Wylde & Ste Ven) at BWCW/XBW Blue Water Bash.

– April 14th, Isley & Shayla Hyde defeated Sabrina Kyle & Arabella at BWCW/XBW Slam Jam in Your Face.

– October 27th, Isley lost a Dark match to Violet Lee at Smash CANUSA Classic ’18.