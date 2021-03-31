G. Gordon Liddy, WWE WrestleMania 2 Celebrity Guest, Passes Away

G. Gordon Liddy, the former FBI agent and convicted Watergate conspirator who served as a celebrity judge at WrestleMania 2, has passed away. CNN reports that Liddy passed away on Tuesday morning in Mt. Vernon, Virginia. Liddy’s son confirmed the passing, noting that his father had suffered from several health issues and that the death as not related to COVID-19. He was 90 years old.

For the rest of the world, Liddy is best known in infamy for his involvement in the Watergate burglaries that brought down President Richard M. Nixon. Liddy was convicted of burglary, conspiracy, and wiretapping after he oversaw the break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Hotel in summer 1972. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, which Jimmy Carter commuted to eight years. He served four and a half years in prison.

Liddy would go on to have an acting career after his prison term, starring in such films as Street Asylum, Feds, Adventures in Spying, Camp Cucamonga, and Rules of Engagement. But for wrestling fans, he will be remembered for his involvement in the Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper boxing match at WrestleMania 2 in 1986. Liddy was a guest judge for the bout alongside NBA star Darryl Dawkins and musician Cab Calloway, which Mr. T won by DQ after Piper bodyslammed Mr. T.