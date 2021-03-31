Faith the Lioness
Real Name: Faith Jefferies
Height: 5’8″
Weight:
Date of Birth: August 5, 1999
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Pro Debut: February 1, 2019
Trained By: Selina Majors
Finishing Move: Tornado Kick
Biography
– Faith is also a singer, model & dance choreographer.
– February 1, 2019, Faith would make her debut on Women of Wrestling but would lose to The Beast
– February 15th, Faith defeated Razor on Women of Wrestling.
– September 14th, Faith defeated The Beverly Hills Babe on Women of Wrestling.
– October 5th, Faith & Lana Star lost to Jessie Jones & Amber O’Neal in the first round of the Women of Wrestling Tag Team Title Tournament.
– October 19th, Faith & Lana Star lost to Amber O’Neal & Jessie Jones on Women of Wrestling.
– November 2nd, Faith challenged Tessa Blanchard for the WOW World Championship.
– November 9th, Faith lost to The Beast on Women of Wrestling.
– November 16th, Faith defeated Khloe Hurtz on Women of Wrestling.