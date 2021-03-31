Faith the Lioness



Real Name: Faith Jefferies

Height: 5’8″

Weight:

Date of Birth: August 5, 1999

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Pro Debut: February 1, 2019

Trained By: Selina Majors

Finishing Move: Tornado Kick

Biography

– Faith is also a singer, model & dance choreographer.

– February 1, 2019, Faith would make her debut on Women of Wrestling but would lose to The Beast

– February 15th, Faith defeated Razor on Women of Wrestling.

– September 14th, Faith defeated The Beverly Hills Babe on Women of Wrestling.

– October 5th, Faith & Lana Star lost to Jessie Jones & Amber O’Neal in the first round of the Women of Wrestling Tag Team Title Tournament.

– October 19th, Faith & Lana Star lost to Amber O’Neal & Jessie Jones on Women of Wrestling.

– November 2nd, Faith challenged Tessa Blanchard for the WOW World Championship.

– November 9th, Faith lost to The Beast on Women of Wrestling.

– November 16th, Faith defeated Khloe Hurtz on Women of Wrestling.