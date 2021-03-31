Chris Harris appears on Impact for James Storm’s 1,000th match

Chris Harris, the former tag team champion, made an appearance during last night’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV to accompany his former tag team partner James Storm to his 1,000th match in Impact.

Storm took on Eric Young in the main event and was joined by Jake Something, Chris Sabin, and Chris Harris for this milestone occasion. Storm won the match after Harris interfered and took out Young and Storm followed with a superkick for the pinfall.

The 47-year-old has not appeared on Impact TV since May 2011 and his last appearance was at the Sacrifice pay-per-view where he and Matt Hardy wrestled for the TNA Tag Team titles against Beer Money, Inc.

Harris won the NWA Tag Team titles with James Storm on six different occasions as America’s Most Wanted and once more with Elix Skipper.