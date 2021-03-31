3/31/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian

They lock up and Kazarian backs Cage into the corner. Cage comes back and drops Kazarian with a side-headlock take down. Kazarian gets to his feet, but Cage takes him down and gets a quick one count. Cage applies a wrist-lock, but Kazarian counters and drops Cage with a snap-mare. Kazarian applies an arm-breaker, but Cage rolls over and applies a headlock. Kazarian gets free and sends Cage to the stage with an elbow shot. Kazarian goes to the stage, but Cage delivers a right hand. Cage charges at Kazarian, but Kazarian sends him back into the ring with a back-body drop. Kazarian delivers a few chops and backs Cage into the corner with a few right hands. Cage comes back with an elbow shot, but Kazarian shoves him to the floor. Cage gets back into the ring, but Kazarian applies a rear chin-lock. Cage fights back with body shots, but Kazarian clubs him in the back and delivers a knee lift. Kazarian slams Cage to the mat and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Kazarian takes Cage down with a side suplex and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out again.

Kazarian stands on Cage’s head, but Cage fights back with body shots. Kazarian drops Cage with one shot and sends him to the corner. Kazarian charges, but Cage counters with a right hand. Cage drops Kazarian with a swinging DDT and goes for the cover, but Kazarian kicks out. Cage drops Kazarian with a forearm shot, and then delivers a chop. Cage chokes Kazarian over the middle rope and slaps him across the face. Cage delivers a diving uppercut and goes for the cover, but Kazarian kicks out. Cage delivers shots in the corner, but Kazarian comes back with a jack-knife cover for two. Cage gets a roll-up for two, and then Kazarian applies a chicken wing submission. Cage gets free and drops Kazarian to the mat. Cage climbs the ropes, but Kazarian cuts him off and brings him to the mat. Kazarian locks in the cross-face chicken wing, but Cage makes it to the ropes. Kazarian stomps on Cage and gets in his face, but Cage roll s him up for two. Kazarian delivers a knee lift and drops Cage with a clothesline. Kazarian connects with the leg drop and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out.

Kazarian takes Cage to the corner and goes for a superplex, but Cage delivers body shots to counter. Kazarian delivers a headbutt and drops him with the Flux Capacitor. Kazarian goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Kazarian goes for a leg drop in the ropes, but Cage dodges it. Cage climbs up and hits the frog splash. Cage goes for the cover, but Kazarian kicks out. Cage goes for the Killswitch, but Kazarian counters. Kazarian goes for the cross-face chicken wing, but Cage sends him away and drops him with the Killswitch for the pin fall.

Winner: Christian Cage

—

A vignette from Darby Allin and Sting airs. Allin says Matt Hardy is scared because his body is breaking down, and now has to buy people’s respect. He says Hardy will have to earn his respect, because Hardy’s money doesn’t mean shit to him.

—

Jade Cargill cuts a promo. She says she has it and it must be hard for Red Velvet to admit that she is not better. Cargill says no one can beat her, including Velvet.

—

Match #2 – Unsanctioned Exhibition Match (w/Arn Anderson as the Special Guest Referee): Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

They shake hands before the match, and the ring is surrounded by members of the Nightmare Factory/Family. They lock up and back each other into the ropes. They break apart, but then Rhodes drops Marshall to the mat. Marshall comes back, but Rhodes drops him with a shoulder tackle. Rhodes takes Marshall down with a few arm drags. Marshall comes back and shoves Rhodes away, but Rhodes drops down and delivers an uppercut. Marshall comes back and works over Rhodes’ injured shoulder as the show heads to a commercial.