WWE filming next week’s Raw, Smackdown, and Hall of Fame starting today

WWE will be taping next week’s Raw and Smackdown along with the Hall of Fame this week, starting today inside the WWE ThunderDome.

The reason for filming next week’s episodes is because WWE has to vacate the Tropicana Field and this Friday’s Smackdown is their last taping there, leaving no time to take everything down from one location and build it in a different arena in just two days in time for a live Raw on Monday.

The April 4 Raw is being taped today along with the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is being split in two nights, presumably with the 2020 class being filmed today.

The April 9 Smackdown will be taped on April 1 along with the second night of the Hall of Fame taping. This means that WWE will be taping next week’s Smackdown before this week’s episode even takes place.

WWE will be packing out of the Tropicana Field and heading to The Yuengling Center with the first live broadcast from that location being the post-Mania Raw.