Triple H comments on NXT’s move to Tuesday, Honky Tonk Man’s new look

– Triple H commented on the NXT move from Wednesday to Tuesday:

“We now feel like we’re in a good place where we can move that consistent fanbase over to Tuesdays. We believe they’ll follow us. That way we can grow the brand more given the lead in from ‘Monday Night Raw,’ which we’ve seen in the past.”

– It may be awhile since you have seen former WWE IC Champion, The Honky Tonk Man…

Still got the best voice in the biz pic.twitter.com/4Q5sCSYszS — Angry Browns Fan (@AngryBrownsFan) March 28, 2021

