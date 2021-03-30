Tian Sha news for Wednesday’s NXT

A match with Tian Sha facing off against Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro has been confirmed for tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

As noted last week, Carter and Catanzaro called Li out and challenged her to meet them in the ring this week. Catanzaro noted that she was medically cleared to compete, and told Li that she could bring her friends. WWE has since announced that Carter and Catanzaro will face off against Tian Sha in a match this week.

This should be the in-ring debut for the Mei Ying character, and the first match that Tian Sha has worked together. The shadowy Ying figure has been seen sitting in her throne for several weeks now, holding some sort of power over Li and Boa. The match will likely see Carter and Catanzaro vs. Ying and Li with Boa in their corner.

Stay tuned for more on this week’s NXT show, which will be the go-home episode for next week’s two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event. Below is the current announced line-up:

* Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes

* 12-Man Battle Royal to determine Gauntlet Eliminator participants for Takeover Night 1, with Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Bronson Reed, Roderick Strong, Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, Pete Dunne. Winner from Takeover Night 1 will challenge NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano on Night 2

* Tian Sha vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

* The go-home build for “Takeover: Stand and Deliver”