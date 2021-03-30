The Bella Twins
Brie Bella
Real Name: Brianna Monique Danielson
Height: 5’6″
Weight: 125 lbs.
Date of Birth: November 21, 1983
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Resides: Phoenix, Arizona
Pro Debut: September 15, 2007
Retired: March 11, 2019
Trained By: Tom Prichard
Finishing Move: Brie Mode
Nikki Bella
Real Name: Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace
Height: 5″6″
Weight: 125 lbs.
Date of Birth: November 21, 1983
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Resides: Phoenix, Arizona
Pro Debut: September 15, 2007
Retired: March 24, 2019
Trained By: Tom Prichard
Finishing Move: Bella Buster
NOTES:
– Brie is married to Daniel Bryan.
– Nikki is nicknamed Fearless.
Biography
– Nikki is the older Bella twin by 16 minutes
– Brie & Nikki competed in the 2006 WWE Diva Search, but did not reach the televised stage of the competition
– In June 2007, Brie & Nikki were signed to a WWE development deal and were re-christened ‘The Bella Twins’
– In their debut match, The Bella Twins defeated Krissy Vaine & Nattie Neidhart
– In the summer of 2008, The Bella Twins were called up to the main WWE roster
– On the November 21 edition of Smackdown, Nikki made her main roster debut, teaming with Brie to defeat Natalya & Victoria
– On the August 29 edition of Smackdown, Brie defeated Victoria in her debut main roster match
– On the April 11, 2011 edition of Raw, Brie defeated Eve Torres to win the WWE Divas Title
– At Over The Limit ’11, Brie defeated Kelly Kelly to retain the WWE Divas Title
– At Royal Rumble ’12, The Bella Twins, Beth Phoenix & Natalya defeated Kelly Kelly, Eve Torres, Alicia Fox & Tamina
– On April 23, 2012, Nikki defeated Beth Phoenix in a Lumberjill Match to win the WWE Divas Title, but would lose it to Layla less than a week later
– In May 2012, The Bellas’ WWE contracts expired
– In March 2013, The Bellas returned to WWE
– In July 2013, the twins became a focal point of the new Total Divas reality show
– At Survivor Series ’13, The Bella Twins, Eva Marie, JoJo, Natalya, Cameron & Naomi defeated AJ Lee, Aksana, Kaitlyn, Summer Rae, Alicia Fox, Rosa Mendes & Tamina in an Elimination Match
– On April 11, 2014, Brie married long-time boyfriend Daniel Bryan
– In May 2014, Brie began a storyline with Stephanie McMahon which saw her ‘quit WWE’ for a brief period
– Brie returned to action at Summerslam ’14, but lost to Stephanie McMahon following interference from Nikki
– At Hell In A Cell ’14, Nikki defeated Brie, forcing Brie to be Nikki’s assistant for a month
– At Survivor Series ’14, Nikki defeated AJ Lee in around 30 seconds to win the WWE Divas Title
– At TLC ’14, Nikki defeated AJ Lee to retain the WWE Divas Title
– At Royal Rumble ’15, The Bella Twins defeated Natalya & Paige
– At Fastlane ’15, Nikki defeated Paige to retain the WWE Divas Title
– On the WrestleMania 32 pre-show, Brie teamed with Alicia Fox, Natalya, Paige & Eva Marie to defeat Naomi, Tamina, Summer Rae, Lana & Emma
– 3 days later, Brie announced her retirement from in-ring competition
– At Extreme Rules ’15, Nikki defeated Naomi to retain the WWE Divas Title
– At Elimination Chamber ’15, Nikki defeated Paige & Naomi in a Triple Threat Match to retain the WWE Divas Title
– At Money In The Bank ’15, Nikki defeated Paige to retain the WWE Divas Title
– During the infamous ‘Divas Revolution’, The Bellas allied themselves with Alicia Fox to form ‘Team Bella’
– On the September 14 edition of Raw, Nikki Bella lost to Charlotte by DQ, but retained her Divas Title, becoming the longest reigning champion in the process
– In November 2015, Nikki went down with a neck injury that was thought to be career-threatening
– Nikki returned to action at Summerslam ’16, joining the Smackdown Live roster and beginning a feud with Carmella
– In October 2016, the reality show ‘Total Bellas’ premiered on the E Network
– Shortly after, it was announced that Brie and Bryan were expecting their first child
– At TLC ’16, Nikki defeated Carmella in a No-DQ Match
– On the Royal Rumble ’17 pre-show, Nikki, Becky Lynch & Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss, Mickie James & Natalya
– At Elimination Chamber ’17, Nikki fought Natalya to a double-countout
– At WrestleMania 33, Nikki & John Cena defeated The Miz & Maryse. Cena proposed to Nikki after the match, but the couple would break off their engagement a year later
– The Bellas returned to action in the 2018 Womens Royal Rumble Match
– At Super Show-Down, The Bella Twins & Ronda Rousey defeated The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan)
– In March 2019, Nikki announced her retirement from in-ring competition
– On a March 2019 episode of Total Bellas, Brie stated that she had retired from the ring
– The Bella Twins have been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2020.