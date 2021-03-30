Brie Bella

Real Name: Brianna Monique Danielson

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 125 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 21, 1983

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Resides: Phoenix, Arizona

Pro Debut: September 15, 2007

Retired: March 11, 2019

Trained By: Tom Prichard

Finishing Move: Brie Mode

Nikki Bella

Real Name: Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace

Height: 5″6″

Weight: 125 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 21, 1983

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Resides: Phoenix, Arizona

Pro Debut: September 15, 2007

Retired: March 24, 2019

Trained By: Tom Prichard

Finishing Move: Bella Buster

NOTES:

– Brie is married to Daniel Bryan.

– Nikki is nicknamed Fearless.

–

Biography

– Nikki is the older Bella twin by 16 minutes

– Brie & Nikki competed in the 2006 WWE Diva Search, but did not reach the televised stage of the competition

– In June 2007, Brie & Nikki were signed to a WWE development deal and were re-christened ‘The Bella Twins’

– In their debut match, The Bella Twins defeated Krissy Vaine & Nattie Neidhart

– In the summer of 2008, The Bella Twins were called up to the main WWE roster

– On the November 21 edition of Smackdown, Nikki made her main roster debut, teaming with Brie to defeat Natalya & Victoria

– On the August 29 edition of Smackdown, Brie defeated Victoria in her debut main roster match

– On the April 11, 2011 edition of Raw, Brie defeated Eve Torres to win the WWE Divas Title

– At Over The Limit ’11, Brie defeated Kelly Kelly to retain the WWE Divas Title

– At Royal Rumble ’12, The Bella Twins, Beth Phoenix & Natalya defeated Kelly Kelly, Eve Torres, Alicia Fox & Tamina

– On April 23, 2012, Nikki defeated Beth Phoenix in a Lumberjill Match to win the WWE Divas Title, but would lose it to Layla less than a week later

– In May 2012, The Bellas’ WWE contracts expired

– In March 2013, The Bellas returned to WWE

– In July 2013, the twins became a focal point of the new Total Divas reality show

– At Survivor Series ’13, The Bella Twins, Eva Marie, JoJo, Natalya, Cameron & Naomi defeated AJ Lee, Aksana, Kaitlyn, Summer Rae, Alicia Fox, Rosa Mendes & Tamina in an Elimination Match

– On April 11, 2014, Brie married long-time boyfriend Daniel Bryan

– In May 2014, Brie began a storyline with Stephanie McMahon which saw her ‘quit WWE’ for a brief period

– Brie returned to action at Summerslam ’14, but lost to Stephanie McMahon following interference from Nikki

– At Hell In A Cell ’14, Nikki defeated Brie, forcing Brie to be Nikki’s assistant for a month

– At Survivor Series ’14, Nikki defeated AJ Lee in around 30 seconds to win the WWE Divas Title

– At TLC ’14, Nikki defeated AJ Lee to retain the WWE Divas Title

– At Royal Rumble ’15, The Bella Twins defeated Natalya & Paige

– At Fastlane ’15, Nikki defeated Paige to retain the WWE Divas Title

– On the WrestleMania 32 pre-show, Brie teamed with Alicia Fox, Natalya, Paige & Eva Marie to defeat Naomi, Tamina, Summer Rae, Lana & Emma

– 3 days later, Brie announced her retirement from in-ring competition

– At Extreme Rules ’15, Nikki defeated Naomi to retain the WWE Divas Title

– At Elimination Chamber ’15, Nikki defeated Paige & Naomi in a Triple Threat Match to retain the WWE Divas Title

– At Money In The Bank ’15, Nikki defeated Paige to retain the WWE Divas Title

– During the infamous ‘Divas Revolution’, The Bellas allied themselves with Alicia Fox to form ‘Team Bella’

– On the September 14 edition of Raw, Nikki Bella lost to Charlotte by DQ, but retained her Divas Title, becoming the longest reigning champion in the process

– In November 2015, Nikki went down with a neck injury that was thought to be career-threatening

– Nikki returned to action at Summerslam ’16, joining the Smackdown Live roster and beginning a feud with Carmella

– In October 2016, the reality show ‘Total Bellas’ premiered on the E Network

– Shortly after, it was announced that Brie and Bryan were expecting their first child

– At TLC ’16, Nikki defeated Carmella in a No-DQ Match

– On the Royal Rumble ’17 pre-show, Nikki, Becky Lynch & Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss, Mickie James & Natalya

– At Elimination Chamber ’17, Nikki fought Natalya to a double-countout

– At WrestleMania 33, Nikki & John Cena defeated The Miz & Maryse. Cena proposed to Nikki after the match, but the couple would break off their engagement a year later

– The Bellas returned to action in the 2018 Womens Royal Rumble Match

– At Super Show-Down, The Bella Twins & Ronda Rousey defeated The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan)

– In March 2019, Nikki announced her retirement from in-ring competition

– On a March 2019 episode of Total Bellas, Brie stated that she had retired from the ring

– The Bella Twins have been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2020.