News on the WrestleMania 37 Kickoff for Night 1

WWE officials are apparently considering something major for the first Superstar ring entrance back in front of fans at WrestleMania 37.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that WWE may not feature a match on the Kickoff pre-show for Night One of WrestleMania 37 because the first entrance back in front of fans in being looked at as a huge deal.

Nothing had been decided as of today, but it was described as a conversation that is definitely happening within WWE creative.

WWE currently has the WrestleMania 37 Night One and Night Two start times at 8pm ET, but they have also confirmed that the two-night Kickoff will air on the WWE website, Peacock/WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch. It’s possible that the Kickoff will begin at 6:30 or 7pm ET to go with doors opening at 4:30pm and the local start time of 6:30pm.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated announced card:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn