How to watch Peacock and WWE Network on Amazon Fire TV devices

With WrestleMania Week broadcasts airing solely on Peacock, fans who use Amazon’s Fire Stick devices will be unable to watch the WWE Network as Peacock is not yet available on the device. While discussions are ongoing, there’s no word if Peacock will make their app available on Fire TV in time for WrestleMania.

Fans have been complaining to Peacock on different social media outlets, with Peacock replies suggested “sideloading” the app on their Amazon devices as a workaround for now.

“While Peacock is not currently supported on Amazon devices, there are sideloading options that some customers have found helpful,” one particular reply read.

Sideloading means that you install an app through a different way other than the official app store. If you have an Amazon Fire TV device and want to see WrestleMania on it, you can follow the following procedure until the app is officially available on the Amazon store.

1. Find the app titled “Downloader” from the Amazon store through your Fire TV.

2. After it installs, do not start it, but navigate Settings, My Fire TV, Developer Options, Install Unknown Apps, and switch it to the ON position.

3. Launch the Downloader app you just installed and where it says “Enter a URL or Search Term” input 81035 and click Go. You will be then asked to Install the Peacock app.

After the app installs, you will see a new grey icon on your Amazon Fire TV. Unfortunately, this release does not have an app icon but the app works regardless. This is the Android version of the app, which works fine on Amazon Fire TV.