BG James comments after leaving the hospital

WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James has been released from the hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack last Thursday night.

As noted, James’ wife Tracy revealed over the weekend that he suffered an apparent heart attack on Thursday night after returning from Orlando, where he was working behind-the-scenes at the WWE NXT TV tapings. She then announced this morning that he was being released from the hospital, and that his heart was good.

In an update, Road Dogg took to Facebook this afternoon and said he’s headed home. He also said he’s got some work to do and some changes to make in regards to his health.

“To God be the glory, I live to tell the story! I’m headed home. I’ve got some work to do and some changes to make but I’m up to the task. I want to thank EACH and EVERY one of you for your thoughts and prayers and your kind words. So many reached out with positive vibes and it overwhelmed me with love. Thank you all and God is good! Let the journey begin! #OUDK # GBU #LIVEARMSTRONG,” James wrote.

James is an important part of the behind-the-scenes process at NXT, but there’s no word on if he will be back to work for next week’s two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week.

