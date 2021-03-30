Andrade says WWE doc incorrectly diagnosed Charlotte as pregnant

During an interview with Lucha Libre Online, former NXT champion Andrade said that his girlfriend Charlotte Flair was removed from WrestleMania plans after one of the WWE doctors mistakenly told her that she was pregnant.

Andrade claimed that following multiple home pregnancy tests and an ultrasound, it was confirmed that Charlotte was, in fact, not pregnant at all. The WWE doctor later came to the same conclusion but it was too late as WWE went ahead with plans for WrestleMania without her.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair’s representatives reached out to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT to clear the confusion over Andrade’s interview.

While noting that he was partially right, Flair was medically suspended after HCG levels in her blood work came back high, indicating a possible pregnancy.

“That day, she took several home tests that all came back negative. A few days later, blood work and ultrasound confirmed there was no pregnancy,” the statement read. “This put a lot in context for her, mainly how small a woman’s career window is. The men are able to work well into their 50s while the women are seen as ‘older’ in their early 30s even. For an athlete in her prime, these years mean everything,” the statement continued.

Her reps also added that Flair’s issue was how the process and information was relayed to her rather than the information itself.

Flair later tested positive for COVID-19 and so did Andrade.

The former champion is currently not featured for WrestleMania at all, something that could change with less than two weeks to go for the show.