AEW Dark preview for tonight

AEW has announced 12 matches for tonight’s new edition of Dark on YouTube.

The show will be headlined by Jurassic Express vs. Adam Priest and KC Navarro, Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Baron Black and John Skyler, Diamante vs. Vipress. There will also be three six-person matches – Team Taz vs. Chandler Hopkins, Sage Scott and Jake St. Patrick, The Dark Order vs. Vary Morales, D3 and Bill Collier, plus Big Swole, Red Velvet and KiLynn King vs. Ashley Vox, Vertvixen and Delmi Exo.

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s show, which premieres at 7pm ET on YouTube:

* Michael Nakazawa vs. Mike Magnum

* Max Caster vs. Alex Reynolds

* Sonny Kiss vs. Angelico

* Diamante vs. Vipress

* Jazmin Allure vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Jurassic Express vs. Adam Priest and KC Navarro

* Chaos Project vs. Justin Law and Dean Alexander

* Kip Sabian and Miro vs. John Skyler and Baron Black

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Milk Chocolate

* Big Swole, Red Velvet and KiLynn King vs. Ashley Vox, Vertvixen and Delmi Exo

* Team Taz (Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. Chandler Hopkins, Sage Scott and Jake St. Patrick

* The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson) vs. Vary Morales, Bill Collier and D3