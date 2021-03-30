3/30/21 AEW Dark Results
Anthony Ogogo, Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.
—
1. The Butcher and The Blade (w/Matt Hardy, Private Party, and The Bunny) defeated Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts and Randy Summers)
2. Madi Wrenkowski defeated Jazmin Allure
3. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) defeated Dean Alexander and Justin Law
4. Angelico (w/Jack Evans) defeated Sonny Kiss (w/Joey Janela)
5. Trios Tag Team Match
Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson) defeated Bill Collier, D3, and Vary Morales
6. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt) (w/Jungle Boy) defeated Adam Priest and KC Navarro
7. Diamante defeated Vipress
8. Trios Tag Team Match
Team Taz (Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks) (w/Hook) defeated Chandler Hopkins, Jake St. Patrick, and Sage Scott
9. Trios Tag Team Match
Big Swole, KiLynn King, and Red Velvet defeated Ashley Vox, Delmi Exo, and Vertvixen
10. Michael Nakazawa defeated Mike Magnum
11. Kip Sabian and Miro (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Baron Black and John Skyler
12. Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens) defeated Alex Reynolds (w/John Silver)