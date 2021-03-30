3/30/21 AEW Dark Results

Anthony Ogogo, Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

1. The Butcher and The Blade (w/Matt Hardy, Private Party, and The Bunny) defeated Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts and Randy Summers)

2. Madi Wrenkowski defeated Jazmin Allure

3. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) defeated Dean Alexander and Justin Law

4. Angelico (w/Jack Evans) defeated Sonny Kiss (w/Joey Janela)

5. Trios Tag Team Match

Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson) defeated Bill Collier, D3, and Vary Morales

6. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt) (w/Jungle Boy) defeated Adam Priest and KC Navarro

7. Diamante defeated Vipress

8. Trios Tag Team Match

Team Taz (Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks) (w/Hook) defeated Chandler Hopkins, Jake St. Patrick, and Sage Scott

9. Trios Tag Team Match

Big Swole, KiLynn King, and Red Velvet defeated Ashley Vox, Delmi Exo, and Vertvixen

10. Michael Nakazawa defeated Mike Magnum

11. Kip Sabian and Miro (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Baron Black and John Skyler

12. Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens) defeated Alex Reynolds (w/John Silver)