WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature more on the Road to WrestleMania 37 as we get closer to the big event, going into next week’s go-home show.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s RAW and that’s Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Riddle in a non-title bout.

Tonight’s RAW will also feature a WrestleMania 37 contract signing with Rhea Ripley and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

WWE is also teasing that WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will find someone to take out Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania 37. Lashley recently told the locker room that he will grant someone a WWE Title match if they can take McIntyre out before their match at WrestleMania.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.