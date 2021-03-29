Titus O’Neil reportedly receiving the Warrior Award this year

WWE RAW Superstar Titus O’Neil is scheduled to receive the Warrior Award of the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

Titus has been scheduled to receive the Warrior Award for this year since it was decided on in February, according to Fightful Select. There is no word on when the announcement will be made, but it should come this week some time.

Titus has already been announced as a WrestleMania 37 host, along with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Titus often makes headlines in the Tampa area, where he lives, as he does a lot of good for the community through his Bullard Family Foundation. He previously played in the Arena Football League for the Tampa Bay Storm team. Titus has been with WWE since signing a developmental deal in 2009. He is a former FCW Florida Tag Team Champion, a former WWE Tag Team Champion, and the inaugural WWE 24/7 Champion.

Titus has not wrestled much in 2018, 2019, and 2020. His last match came on the November 9, 2020 RAW show, where he lost to current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who was then the United States Champion. The week before that Titus defeated Erik on WWE Main Event.

WWE introduced the Warrior Award in 2015, in honor of WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior. The award is to honor those who have shown unwavering strength and perseverance, and those who live life with the courage and compassion that embodies the spirit of Warrior. The recipients have received their awards at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony each year, and are promoted as inductees, but they are not listed as official Hall of Fame members. Warrior’s widow, Dana Warrior, usually does the honors.

The Warrior Award recipients are: Connor “The Crusher” Michalek in 2015; Joan Lunden in 2016; Eric LeGrand in 2017; Jarrius “JJ” Robertson in 2018; Sue Aitchison in 2019.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Hall of Fame. The 2020 and 2021 induction ceremonies are scheduled to tape this Tuesday and Thursday, to air on Tuesday, April 6 via Peacock and the WWE Network during WrestleMania 37 Week. Below is the current line-up for the 2020 and 2021 classes:

2021 CLASS:

* The Great Khali

* Kane

* Eric Bischoff

* Molly Holly

* Rob Van Dam

* Titus O’Neil – Warrior Award (to be confirmed by WWE)

2020 CLASS:

* The Bella Twins

* JBL

* Jushin Thunder Liger

* “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

* The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)