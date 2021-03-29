Rob Van Dam officially announced for the WWE hall of fame

ECW Original and former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is now official for the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE and FOX Sports officially announced Van Dam’s induction into the 2021 Class this morning. He will be inducted during WrestleMania 37 Week.

After runs with ECW, WCW and other promotions in the early 1990s, RVD first officially joined WWE in 2001 for The Invasion. He had appeared before that for the ECW “invasion” of RAW in 1997. He last appeared for WWE in 2014, and has also had runs with TNA/Impact Wrestling, among others.

RVD joins The Great Khali, Kane, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff as confirmed names for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will air on Tuesday, April 6 during WrestleMania 37 Week, via Peacock and the WWE Network. The 2020 Class features JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman).

