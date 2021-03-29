Riddle to defend WWE US Championship at WrestleMania 37

Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Riddle is now official for WrestleMania 37. The title will be on the line.

Tonight’s RAW saw Sheamus defeat Riddle in a non-title match. After the match, Riddle attacked Sheamus to get payback for Sheamus attacking him earlier.

WWE then announced Sheamus vs. Riddle for Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated announced card, along with a few shots from tonight’s related RAW segments:

WrestleMania 37 Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NIGHT ONE – SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley with MVP (c)

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are banned from ringside.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

Steel Cage Match

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

