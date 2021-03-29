LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with Sarah Schreiber stopped Drew McIntyre backstage as he arrives. She asks about WWE Champion Bobby Lashley offering a title shot to anyone who can stop Drew before WrestleMania 37. Drew goes on and says that makes everyone around him a potential target. Drew warns any potential attackers that they will get a good old fashioned Scottish ass kicking if they try him. He walks off.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton. Tom briefly hypes the show.

– We go right to the ring and the pyro goes off as The Hurt Business comes out – WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Mike Rome does the introductions.

MVP hypes up Lashley’s title defense at WrestleMania 37 against Drew McIntyre, then brings up Lashley’s bounty on Drew’s head. Lashley confirms that whoever can take Drew out will get the title shot at WrestleMania 37. MVP warns that no one should take this kindness for weakness. He goes on and asks who wants to step up for this generous offer. No one comes out. MVP is ready to show us who will not be sharing the ring at WrestleMania with Lashley. We see a replay of McIntyre defeating Benjamin and Alexander in the 2-on-1 Handicap Match last week, earning the right to have both of them banned from ringside at WrestleMania.

Lashley still isn’t happy over their loss. He says they had the perfect chance and couldn’t get the job done. He also brings up how they dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles. This is embarrassing and they are tarnishing his image. Lashley says right now he can’t count on the two of them for nothing. He’s worked too hard to get where he is and he refuses to associate with incompetence. MVP agrees and says now they have the chance to speak up for themselves. Cedric says they could’ve done this privately. Shelton asks if they brought them out here to embarrass them. Shelton goes on about how Lashley wouldn’t be WWE Champion if it wasn’t for them.

MVP and Cedric have some words, and Lashley drops Cedric. Benjamin comes from behind on Lashley for a takedown. Lashley and Shelton brawl as MVP watches. Lashley ends up dropping Shelton with a Flatliner. Cedric comes back to the apron but backs off as Lashley is waiting for him. Lashley kicks Shelton out of the ring. MVP says they should be ashamed of themselves. Lashley says The Hurt Business is over for Shelton and Cedric but the other offer remains to the locker room. Shelton and Cedric recover as ringside as MVP and Lashley stand tall in the ring.

– We see what happened last week between Sheamus and Riddle. Riddle is riding on his scooter backstage when Sarah Schreiber stops to ask why Sheamus attacked him with his own scooter last week. Riddle rants and says Sheamus pissed him off last week, which he does not like. Riddle scoots away and stops at Titus O’Neil. They do some comedy about Titus hosting WrestleMania 37 with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Titus walks off. Riddle scoots some more until Sheamus levels him and leaves him laid out. Sheamus walks off as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype two segments for tonight – Shane McMahon’s expose on Braun Strowman, and The Miz and John Morrison premiering their new “Hey Hey Hop Hop” music video for Bad Bunny.

– We see what Bobby Lashley just did to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Shelton and Cedric stop Adam Pearce backstage and they are seething. Shelton wants Lashley one-on-one tonight and if there is anything left, Cedric wants him next week. They have words with Pearce, telling him to “grow a sack” and make the match. Cedric and Shelton walk off.

Riddle vs. Sheamus

We go back to the ring and out comes Sheamus first. Tom and Byron introduce MVP on commentary, noting that Samoa Joe is unable to be here tonight. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Riddle for this non-title match, riding his scooter to the ring as a “Bro!” chant starts up. Riddle enters the ring and kicks his flip-flops away as the pyro goes off. Sheamus looks on and he’s not impressed.

The bell rings and Sheamus attacks first. They tangle and trade offense now. Sheamus takes control but Riddle hangs on in the pin attempt. Sheamus unloads in the corner now. Sheamus with a takedown. Alexa’s Playground will return tonight. Riddle look to capitalize but Sheamus runs over him with a shoulder. Sheamus catches Riddle in mid-air but Riddle applies a Sleeper, taking Sheamus down to the mat.

Sheamus finally takes Riddle back in the corner and unloads with back elbows to boos from the crowd. Sheamus levels Riddle and keeps clubbing him. More back and forth now. Riddle with kicks and strikes, dropkicking Sheamus through the ropes to the floor. Riddle with a running punt kick to the chest from the apron. Riddle nails a Floating Bro from the apron to the floor as fans cheer him on. Back to commercial with Riddle in control.

Back from the break and Sheamus works Riddle over. Riddle fights back and they trade shots now. They unload on each other and Riddle gets the upperhand. Sheamus catches Riddle in a backbreaker and keeps working him over while talking trash. Sheamus scoops Riddle and drops him again. They end up trading shots on the top turnbuckle. Sheamus sends Riddle to the mat but he runs right back up and launches Sheamus to the mat for a big pop.

They both are laid out after landing hard. They get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Riddle counters with a pele kick. Riddle with the multiple running forearms in the corner. Riddle launches Sheamus for anther pop. Sheamus with several kicks to the chest while Sheamus is on his knees. More back and forth now. Riddle ends up nailing the Broton for a close 2 count. This leads to the Triangle as Sheamus tries to counter it.

Sheamus powers up and nails the powerbomb but Riddle locks the Triangle. Sheamus makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Sheamus rocks Riddle with a surprise right hand. Sheamus nails White Noise on the edge of the apron and Riddle lands hard. Sheamus covers for the win but Riddle kicks out at 2. Sheamus with the reverse Alabama Slam for another close 2 count.

Sheamus ends up waiting for the Brogue Kick in the corner but Riddle nails a jumping knee first. They tangle again and Sheamus flattens Riddle with a big knee strike. Sheamus covers for the non-title win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus stands tall in the corner as his music hits and we get replays. Riddle attacks from behind and takes Sheamus out, sending him to the floor. Riddle stares Sheamus down as a “Bro!” chant starts up.

– We see recent happenings between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman. Shane is walking with Elias and Jaxson Ryker backstage now. Kevin Patrick stops Shane and asks about his expose of Braun tonight. Shane won’t give any details now but says there will be some interesting things revealed. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype WrestleMania 37.

– Drew McIntyre is looking for who might try to take him out backstage when he finds AJ Styles and Omos. They are worried about something bigger at WrestleMania, and that’s RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day. The two sides have some words and AJ is sure their paths will cross in the future. AJ and Omos walk off as AJ has to face Xavier Woods tonight. Drew yells about who’s going to try and take him out.

– The announcers hype Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37 Night One. Shane is in the ring with Elias and Jaxson Ryker now. He insults Strowman and talks about how adrenaline helped him last week with the injury he previously suffered before WWE Fastlane while training. He goes on about beating Braun at WrestleMania.

Shane reveals a cop of Braun’s 5th grade report card from school. He had a D- in Social Studies, a D- in Math, a D in English and a D+ in Gym. Shane goes on reading comments from Braun’s teachers, humiliating him some more. Shane shows a “2+2=5” graphic on the big screen with “I’M NOT STUPID!” written three times, next to Braun with a dunce hat on. Shane mentions how he will out-wit Braun at WrestleMania, which Ryker will do tonight. Shane says maybe all Braun needs is a big hug from all of them. He keeps on with the “B-b-b-raun…” insult until the music hits and out comes The Monster Among Men to interrupt.

Braun Strowman vs. Jaxson Ryker

Braun Strowman marches to ringside and stops as Shane McMahon dances around the ring, taunting Strowman, while Elias and Jaxson Ryker stand tall on each side of him. Strowman enters the ring and yells out as Elias and Shane head to ringside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype WrestleMania again. The bell rings and Ryker walks up to Braun but Braun boots him down. Braun launches Ryker across the ring a few times for a big pop. Ryker rolls out for a breather as the referee counts. Braun chases Shane around and the in the ring. Shane rolls out, distracting Braun for Ryker to take over.

Braun quickly turns it back around in the corner with big elbows. Braun levels Ryker with a headbutt. Elias gets on the apron but Braun goes for him. Shane does the same thing and Braun charges, swinging for a miss. Ryker attacks from behind and works Braun over, taking his knee out. Ryker with a running bulldog. Ryker goes to the second turnbuckle for a shoulder block that is botched. Braun levels him with a big boot, sending him out for a breather.

Braun runs around the ring as the locomotive sound effects start up. Braun levels Ryker and beings it back in for a big splash in the corner. Braun taunts Shane while holding Ryker.

Braun scoops Ryker for the big powerslam and hits it while staring out at Shane. Braun gets the pin.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Braun goes after Shane but he retreats. This distraction allows Elias to attack Braun from behind to boos. Shane joins in and they double team Braun until he knocks them both away for a pop. Shane retreats to the stage. Braun takes the mic and asks Shane where he’s running off to. Braun has decided on what kind of match they will have at WrestleMania 37. Braun says Shane will get these hands inside a Steel Cage. Fans pop as Braun drops the mic, staring Shane down. Shane nods and smirks from the stage as we get a replay.

– We see recent happenings between The Miz and Bad Bunny. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miz and John Morrison are in the ring for another must see edition of The Dirt Sheet. They start ranting on rapper Bad Bunny. Miz defends his guitar shot from last week and says Bunny was out of line, but this is far from over. Miz promises to pay back Bunny at WrestleMania for every ounce of ridicule, every shred of disrespect, and every splinter of wood in Miz’s back. They continue to rant on Bad Bunny and then introduce the music video for their new “HEY HEY HOP HOP” single aimed at Bunny, allegedly shot in his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico. We come back and Miz is emotional over how good he thinks the song is, already preparing his acceptance speech for when they win an award for the single. The music interrupts and out comes Damian Priest and Bad Bunny.

Priest congratulates them and says he and Bunny actually enjoyed the video, calling it entertaining. Priest is glad Miz found the time to laugh and relax because he won’t be doing that when Bunny handles him at WrestleMania. Fans pop as Bunny speaks some in Spanish. Miz wants to know what he said but Priest stalls. Priest then reveals Bunny said he’s going to… make Miz his bitch. Miz exits the ring and gets in Priest’s face at ringside. Morrison joins him and taunts Bunny, who has backed away. Priest says Bunny doesn’t need his help. Miz approaches Bunny but gets leveled with a big right hand. Priest and Bunny hit the ring and stand tall, taunting Miz and Morrison. Bunny starts tearing the Dirt Sheet set apart. They dare Bunny to keep his hands off the artwork for their “HEY HEY HOP HOP” single but he trashes it. The two sides continue taunting each other with Bunny being warned that he’s signed his death warrant. Priest tells them to bring it for a 2-on-2 fight. Bunny points up at the WrestleMania 37 sign as his music hits. Miz and Morrison look on from the stage now.

– Randy Orton is backstage now. He names several Legends he’s been fortunate to face off with in his career but none quite compare to The Fiend. He knew months ago he had to do something drastic to take out The Fiend, so he made the decision to burn him. No man could survive that, he says, but he wanted The Fiend gone so bad he ignored the fact that The Fiend is not a man. He goes on about what The Fiend is, calling him an abomination from hell.

Orton now knows Alexa Bliss had him set up for a trap in their match at WWE Fastlane. At least he knows what he’s dealing with now. He goes on and says for the final time at WrestleMania 37 he will stand across the ring from this sick and twisted abomination but lucky for Orton, they are both cut from the same cloth, which means he will dig down deep, and he now knows just how far he has to sink into hell, to make sure The Fiend is out of his life once and for all.

Bobby Lashley vs. Shelton Benjamin

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP for this non-title match. Shelton Benjamin is shown marching backstage with Cedric Alexander right behind him. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Bad Bunny just dropped The Miz. The announcers hype their WrestleMania 37 Night One match. Lashley is in the ring now as Shelton stares him down from the other side. Cedric and MVP are at ringside on separate sides. The bell rings and Shelton attacks. Lashley fights back and they trade big shots and counters. Shelton slams Lashley face-first but Lashley keeps it going. Shelton slams him again and drives knees to the ribs.

They get back up and Lashley fights free but Shelton keeps fighting. Lashley drops him with a Flatliner, then mounts Shelton with right hands. Lashley tosses Shelton through the ropes to Cedric’s feet. Lashley follows and Cedric talks some trash as the referee counts. Lashley scoops Shelton and rams him into the ring post. The referee continues to count as Lashley brings it back in. Lashley charges with a big thrust in the corner. Lashley chases Cedric now. Cedric runs up to the stage as the referee counts.

Lashley comes back in at the 6 count but Benjamin immediately nails Paydirt out of nowhere for a close 2 count. They trade big strikes on their feet now. Benjamin takes it to the corner and unloads on Lashley. Benjamin with a big running knee to the face in the corner, and another. Lashley comes out of the corner with a huge Spinebuster out of nowhere in the middle of the ring.

Lashley gets hyped up and delivers another big Spinebuster as fans boo. Lashley stalks Benjamin, waiting for him to get back up. Lashley applies The Hurt Lock and makes Benjamin pass out in the hold for the win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as his music hits. Lashley takes the WWE Title belt to the corner and poses as we go to replays. Lashley continues raising the title as his music plays.

– The New Day brings some games to Omos and AJ Styles in the back for Game Night, to make sure they’re getting on the same page as a new tag team. AJ mentions his match with Xavier Woods tonight and he isn’t interested. They taunt AJ and he promises to beat them in games, beat Woods tonight, and then win the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37. Kofi Kingston says none of that is going to happen, except for Game Night. Kofi and Woods end up skipping away while yelling about Game Night. We go to commercial.

