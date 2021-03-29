Kevin Patrick

Real Name: Kevin Patrick Egan

Date of Birth: May 20

Hometown: Dublin, Ireland

Resides: Atlanta, Georgia

Pro Debut: 2021

Biography

– Egan started his career in the entertainment industry as a television runner for RTE, Ireland’s National Broadcaster during the 2004 Olympics.

– Egan has called games for Atlanta United on Fox Sports, he also works for SiriusXM FC & CNN International. He’s known for covering events such as FIFA World Cup, Olympics, The Premier League & the Champions League.

– March 8, 2021, it had been reported that Egan signed with the WWE as he’ll be used as a backstage interviewer & commentator. He’ll be using the ring name Kevin Patrick.