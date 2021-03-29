Eric Young suffers torn ACL, out for up to nine months

Former Impact Wrestling champion Eric Young revealed that he will be out of action for up to nine months after suffering a torn ACL during the recent Impact Wrestling tapings.

Young announced his injury while appearing on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast.

He noted that this was the first time that he’s ever been injured and while he’s been hurt, he’s never spent time on the sidelines due to an injury he suffered in the ring. The former WWE star said he will be undergoing surgery soon and he has a long road ahead of him but plans to coming back in six months if possible.

Discussing the injury, Young said that he was wrestling James Storm and did not know that his ACL was completely torn. He said the injury took place on Monday and then wrestled in an eight-man tag match on Tuesday and had another singles match on the same day.

Impact tapes several weeks worth of shows in the span of a couple of days behind closed doors.