Alex Abrahantes

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 9, 1977

Hometown: State College, Pennsylvania

Pro Debut: 1998

Trained By: Bruce Hart & Keith Hart

Finishing Move: Allah Leglock

Biography

– Actor, Writer, Producer, Commentator and on air Television Personality. For over 20 years, Alex Abrahantes has worked in the Sports Entertainment Industry. Beginning as talent, he worked his way to being the youngest member of the Creative Team at the WWE. There he assisted in the writing and producing of Monday Night RAW, Smackdown!, Sunday Night Heat and various Pay Per View Specials.

– Alex has appeared on many TV series included, Law and Order, Law and Order SVU, One Life to Live, All My Children, WWE Monday Night RAW, TNA Impact Wrestling and others.

– Alex is one of the only few to have worked for WWE, TNA, Lucha Libre USA and ROH Wrestling. While at TNA Wrestling, Alex produced the Spanish announce team, hosted, produced and edited web content, as well as created and ran a fan club marketing program.

– At Lucha Libre USA, he served as the Vice President, and oversaw the Creative Department, Marketing and Sponsorships. Alex served as the head Play by Play Spanish Commentator for Ring of Honor Wrestling. He also was the lead Spanish Commentator for All IN and commentated All Elite Wresting’s Double or Nothing Pay Per Via.

– While wrestling Alex also was known as Yutzak Arafat, he was nicknamed Too Phat.

– March 3, 1998, Yutzak challenged Fumar for the NWL Cruiserweight Title.

– March 6th, Yutzak, Latin Tornado & Todd Justice defeated Jack Hammer, Mike Lawson & Slickyboy at a MECW event.

– March 14th, Yutzak competed in a Battle Royal at an NWL event.

– March 20th, Yutzak competed in a 3-Way at an MECW event.

– March 21st, Yutzak defeated Aidiean at an NWL event.

– June 4, 1999, Yutzak lost to Guido Corleone at an PWX event.

– September 25th, Yutzak lost a $5’000 Gauntlet qualifier to Steel City Machine at First Ever PWX Gauntlet Night.

– February 19, 2000, Yutzak won a 3-Way at the CWF Debut Show.

– March 25th, Yutzak & General Massacre wrestled Mad Mike & Dale Price to a No Contest at CWF Revenge.

– September 30, 2019, Alex officially signed with All Elite Wrestling.

– March 10, 2021, Alex had begun beging the interpreter for Penta El Zero Meido.