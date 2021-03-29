A&E/WWE announce drive-in screenings for Biography episodes

WWE and A&E have announced that two of the upcoming documentaries from the “Biography: WWE Legends” series will be screened with a six-city drive-in screening event.

The free events will include exclusive early previews of select “Biography” films, give-aways and more. The outdoor drive-ins begin on Tuesday, April 6 in Houston, Texas with a screening on the doc for WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Booker screenings will also take place on Monday, April 12 in Memphis, and Thursday, April 15 in Atlanta. The other three screenings will be on the doc for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin – Tuesday, April 13 in Detroit, Wednesday, April 14 in Indianapolis, and Saturday, April 17 in Philadelphia.

There is no word on if WWE and A&E plans to screen the other 6 “Biography” documentaries, but Austin and Booker are the only names announced as of this writing.

The 8-part “Biography: WWE Legends” series will begin on Sunday, April 18 with the Austin premiere at 8pm ET on the A&E channel. A new two-hour episode will air each Sunday at 8pm ET, as the lead-in to a new episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures with hosts Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. The other WWE Hall of Famers featured in the “Biography” series are Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, and The Ultimate Warrior.

The Savage episode will premiere on April 25, Piper on May 2, Booker on May 9, Michaels on May 16, Hart on May 23, Foley on May 30, and Warrior on June 6. A&E worked with WWE Studios on the series.

Stay tuned for more on the “Biography: WWE Legends” docuseries from WWE and A&E. Below is the trailer for the series, along with the full announcement on the new drive-in screenings, which includes drive-in locations and full details: